Given the upcoming forecast for extremely low temperatures, winds and snow beginning around midnight, Wednesday, October 9, Trail Ridge Road will be temporarily closed at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, October 9, at Many Parks Curve on the east side and Colorado River Trailhead on the west side.
The Alpine Visitor Center will be closing for the season Tuesday, October 8, at 5 p.m. and Trail Ridge Store will be closing Friday, October 10 for the season.
