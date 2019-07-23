Want to learn more about critters in Rocky Mountain National Park? Then you’ll want to make plans to attend the Rocky Mountain 101 Speaker series this summer at The Old Gallery in Allenspark.
This is the fifth year of this speaker series, which is designed to educate and enhance the Rocky Mountain experience for area residents and visitors. Each features a 45-minute presentation by a speaker and a 15-minute Q&A opportunity. This year’s line-up is:
• Sunday, July 21, 7 p.m.: Pikas, Rocks And Climate Change: A David and Goliath Story. Chris Ray, University of Colorado Boulder Department of Ecology and Evolutionary Biology, is the world’s authority on this tiny mammal that graces the tundra of Rocky Mountain National Park. It’s considered one of the toughest animals in North America. Come find out why!
• Friday, August 2, 7 p.m.: Big Horn Sheep of Rocky Mountain National Park. Rocky Mountain National Park East District Naturalist Kathy Brazelton shares her insight about these majestic neighbors of ours. She’s a favorite at The Old Gallery and never disappoints.
Admission to Rocky Mountain 101 is $10 for those 12 and older. Tickets can be purchased online at www.theoldgallery.org, at The Old Gallery during regular business hours or at the door. Skip Shook is the Community Host for the event.
The Old Gallery is a nonprofit organization. It is a center for community, the arts and visitors offering a wide variety of services and activities for the mountain community. These include a twice-monthly food bank, Community Closet, Book Club, art classes, yoga and tai chi classes, concerts and more. For a complete list of activities visit www.theoldgallery.org.
The Old Gallery is located at 14863 Colorado Highway 7, next to the Allenspark Fire Station. It is approximately 20 minutes south of Estes Park and 25 minutes from Lyons. Carpooling to the event is encouraged. Parking is available on Highway 7 or in the parking lot next to the Allenspark Transfer Station.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.