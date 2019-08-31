On August 30, park rangers were notified that a 63-year-old man from Boulder, Colorado had taken a 15-20 foot roped fall while climbing the Englishman’s Route on Hallett Peak in Rocky Mountain National Park. The man was approximately four pitches up the route when the fall occurred. He received numerous serious injuries. He was lowered to the ground by his climbing partner and two bystanders andreceived advanced medical care from Rocky Mountain National Park paramedics while awaiting the hoist.
Due to his location and injuries, Rocky Mountain National Park Search and Rescue team members requested assistance from a Colorado National Guard helicopter from Buckley Air Force Base to extricate him via a hoist operation, using a winch operated cable. This occurred at approximately 12:50 p.m. Rocky Mountain Rescue Group of Boulder County assisted with the helicopter hoist operations. The man was flown to Upper Beaver Meadows, transferred to a Flight For Life air ambulance and then flown to St. Anthony Hospital.
