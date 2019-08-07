On Tuesday, August 6, a body believed to be that of Aragorn Spaulding, 37, of Greeley, Colorado, was located by aerial searchers in a steep, scree area above Mirror Lake in Rocky Mountain National Park. Late Sunday night, August 4, park rangers were notified that Spaulding was overdue.
Search efforts began early Monday morning, August 5. Spaulding’s vehicle was located on the road near the Corral Creek Trailhead in the northwest portion of Rocky Mountain National Park. Rocky Mountain National Park Search and Rescue Team members began ground search efforts and a Flight For Life Air Ambulance assisted with aerial reconnaissance. Search efforts continued and Larimer County Search and Rescue assisted with SAR dog teams. A Colorado National Guard helicopter, assisting with aerial reconnaissance, located the deceased man below a large cliff band in a steep, scree area.
Rocky Mountain National Park rangers completed an on scene investigation and recovery operations took place by helicopter. His body was flown to Harbison Meadows on the west side of Rocky Mountain National Park and transferred to the Larimer County Coroner’s Office. Larimer County Coroner’s office will not release positive identification until completion of an autopsy.
Assisting Rocky Mountain National Park Search and Rescue team members today were the Colorado National Guard from Buckley Air Force Base, Rocky Mountain Rescue Group based in Boulder County and Larimer County Search and Rescue including SAR dog teams. Flight For Life assisted with aerial search efforts.
The cause is under investigation. No further information is available at this time.
