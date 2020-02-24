Rocky Mountain National Park Biennial Research Conference

Rocky Mountain National Park’s 2020 Biennial Research Conference “Continual Change, Collaborative Stewardship” will be held on March 10-11 in the multi-purpose room at the Estes Valley Community Center. The park hosts one of the largest research programs in the National Park System, with nearly 100 research permits active each year. Park research partners come from other federal agencies, the State of Colorado, and universities around the world. Last year, citizen scientists volunteered thousands of hours to research projects. In addition, hundreds of students participated in field data collections and lab analysis. More than one-hundred scientists are expected to attend this two-day meeting to discuss a variety of research projects.
The conference is free and open to all interested members of the community. No registration is required. The conference begins on Tuesday, March 10, at 8:00 a.m. Sessions will end by 5:00 p.m. each day. A complete schedule is available at: www.nps.gov/rlc/continentaldivide/research-conference.htm
Researchers will present for 20 minutes each. Talks are organized into sessions covering related subjects. Tuesday sessions will focus on wildlife challenges, forest and wetland change, and cultural connections to the park.The day will end with a poster session highlighting 26 research and public engagement activities in and around the park.
Thursday sessions will include monitoring change and collaborating for resource management. In addition to presentations, attendees will have an opportunity to participate in small discussion groups exploring a variety of park issues during the mid-morning Conversation Café.
The 2020 Research Conference celebrates research at Rocky Mountain National Park, promotes collaboration between the park and its partners, provides a forum for researchers and park staff to share discoveries, highlights the current issues relevant to park management, creates opportunities for young professionals and scientists to engage with park staff and the public and encourages dialogue between the park, the public, students and scientists.
The multi-purpose room is in the lower level of the Estes Valley Community Center, 660 Community Drive, Estes Park, CO. For more information about Rocky Mountain National Park please call the park’s Information Office at (970) 586-1206. Highway 36 between Lyons and Estes Park will be closed during the conference dates. Highways 7 and 34 will be open.
