In 2018, Rocky Mountain National Park was the third most visited national park with over 4.5 million visitors. This visitation represents a nearly 42 percent increase since 2012. Over the last 100 years, the reasons people visit are the same; to experience nature, to seek solitude, to enjoy scenic grandeur, to watch wildlife, and to partake in outstanding recreational activities.
Popularity and high visitation during the summer and fall, particularly during 10 a. m. to 3 p. m. can mean full parking lots, congested roads, busy trails, and long lines and wait times at entrance stations. Park managers continue to address what effect this level of visitation is having on visitor and staff safety, resource protection, visitor experiences and operational capacity. Park staff restrict vehicle access in three specific areas, the Bear Lake Road corridor, the Wild Basin area, and Alpine Visitor Center when parking areas fill and heavy congestion warrants. These restrictions occur most days in July and August, in addition to weekends in June and September. Bear Lake Road restrictions and Wild Basin Road restrictions often begin by 9:30 a.m.
Plan ahead for a more enjoyable visit to Rocky!
• Hike early or hike late.
• Check the weather forecast before you arrive at the national park to better plan your day and destinations. If you plan to hike later in the day, it is critical that you know the weather forecast for the elevation of your destination, particularly to avoid lightning and thunderstorms.
• Carpool
• Take advantage of the park shuttle: www.nps.gov/romo/planyourvisit/shuttle_bus_route.htm
• Trailhead parking lots fill early in the day:
§ Glacier Gorge Trailhead by 6:00 a.m.
§ Bear Lake Trailhead by 8:00 a.m.
§ Park and Ride by 9:15 a.m.
§ Wild Basin Corridor by 9:30 a.m.
• If you want to hike in the Bear Lake Road corridor and plan to arrive after 9:30 a.m., your best option, and on many days your only option, will be to take the Hiker Shuttle from the Estes Park Visitor Center. This shuttle runs every 30 minutes from the Estes Park Visitor Center to the Park & Ride on Bear Lake Road. Expect wait times to board the shuttles. An entrance pass is required to use The Hiker Shuttle. Please see below for how to purchase a pass online.
• The Alpine Visitor Center parking lot is often full between 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
• More than eighty percent of park visitors arrive through the east entrances of the park
• Camping is popular in the park. Reserve a campsite up to six months before your visit. The two first-come, first-served campgrounds fill up quickly. Timber Creek Campground, located on the west side of the park, fills up last.
• In September, visitation is 50 percent higher on weekends than weekdays
• Purchase a daily or weekly entrance pass online at go.nps.gov/rockyfees your email confirmation will serve as your pass and should save transaction time once you reach the park entrance station kiosk.
For further information about Rocky Mountain National Park, please visit www.nps.gov/romo or call the park’s Information Office at (970) 586-1206.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.