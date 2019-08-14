On Thursday, August 15 and Friday, August 16 micro sealing will take place on Trail Ridge Road from Forest Canyon Overlook to 1/2 mile past Lava Cliffs parking area. The center line will be striped following micro-surfacing on Friday, August 16 and August 19 as needed.
Forest Canyon Overlook, Rock Cut Parking Area and Lava Cliffs Parking area will be closed to all uses on August 15 and August 16. The Ute Trail pull off will be closed on August 15.
Hidden Valley parking area will be closed to all uses and paved, weather permitting on August 19 and August 20.
Beginning August 21 through August 28, weather and conditions permitting, micro resurfacing will begin on Trail Ridge Road from the Colorado River Trailhead to the Grand Lake Entrance. Single lane closures of 2 miles will exist with pilot car operations and wait times of up to 20 minutes. Adjacent parking lots will be closed for the day prior to work passing that area, to allow parking lots and pullouts to be resurfaced and to avoid vehicles being trapped behind fresh micro seal.
