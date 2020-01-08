To The Editor:
The room was swirling with lights and the air was filled with giggles, laughter and some of the best ambient music you could imagine. There wasn’t a square inch of that room that wasn’t dripping in art and its proud artist. The Wheel had transformed into a real, honest to god gallery and immersive art experience, even the patrons looked simply gorgeous. Everyone was there shining with creativity; there was the whimsical, the terrifying, the elegant nudes, the new artist debuts and the provocative. There were live creations being constructed before your very eyes. Hell, even I took a stab at some issues that are only whispered about in our town… the loop, jibber jabber, Eastes and Westes Park. I wanted this to be an Estes-centric show and it most certainly was. It was true, it was actually happening, REBEL POP! was officially a success. Yet, it goes without saying that it took a tiny village to make it happen with such a limited amount of time. I want to take this moment of reflection and pause to thank everyone who came together to create such an incredible and memorable event. First I want to extend a warm and heartfelt thank you to The Wheel and also Kim Carlson who, not only waived the vendor’s fees so a variety of artist could be involved, but was also an incredible cheerleader and support to me. Without their backing and trust Estes would not have been exposed to so many new artists and talents. She let us take the reins and create a space that had not been done there quite like that before. I also want to take a moment and thank each and everyone one of the artists who, not only showed up, but brought their “A” game. Thank you to Torae Reid whose artwork delighted and warmed so many people (I would like to mention that she also juggled a few balls helping with the music and sound system and archiving through photos all the while keeping a brilliant, sparkling smile on her face) welcome home my dear. To Betty Horschler, every time I would pop over to explore her work I discovered something new, it was like being Alice Through the Looking Glass. Her creations are full of magic and enchantment. To Mark Volkman who not only introduced Estes to the world of horror monsters but also created and sculpted all night long. He is truly an incredible talent that shared with all of us; his work is jaw dropping at the very least. Mark will be teaching classes this coming summer and will be exciting and stimulating young minds throughout Estes. The Redrum crew was such a wonderful and unique addition, thank you. Thank you Scary Mary Orton for sharing the love, passion and talent for your love of pets, Wet Nose prints will be quite a success with anyone who wants to display their affection for their fur baby… or scaled baby. A quick plug here, Scary Mary is now doing professional pet sitting called Barker’s Hill for all of your long day or vacation needs, fair warning though, they will be spoiled rotten. A special thank you to Erin Presley-Froemke (yes, that Presley) with Presley-i photography, she made her inaugural debut with some of the most interesting, touching, and beautiful work ever created in that medium. Mark my words; keep your eye on this young lady. Working with the students of Eagle Rock School has been one of the highlights in my heart ever and these young adults did not disappoint whatsoever. Cindy Elkins, you truly outdid yourself by not only selecting these young artists that you believe in, but for also being one of the best friends I could ever ask for. This incredible woman stayed up with me quite a few nights until the wee hours of the morning teaching me and creating little projects for the show. She also walked me through a meditation to calm my nerves the morning of and gave me the best pep talks to ground me and help me believe in myself, thank you. By her side was Barbra Boyer Buck who really stepped up to the plate and helped make this event a home run. My dear, you were festive, fun, documented, made incredibly valuable suggestions and truly added to the night’s festivity. Speaking of fun, one could change the spelling to Gale Baniak, aka Dude Mom. Gale provided some of the hardiest laughs of the evening with her talents in beard decorating and all around fanciful attire; you are truly a gem and a healthy heartbeat in our little town. Another special thank you to Craig Rastun who stepped up last minute and displayed his self-taught art that would make your head spin, his talent is just what makes our town so unique. If you are ever in the need for a DJ who can set the tone for your event, look no further than Sam Hankin, Sam is a young local who provided the contemporary ambience which was perfect for the gallery. There was head bopping, light dancing, and still room for conversation with the guests. You are amazing and know your stuff, thank you. Nick Wagner, wow, just wow! Nick made his musical and visual art debut and simply slayed it. His hit song “Party People” really seemed to fit the theme for the evening. Get ready Nick, Estes Park is falling in love and I predict you and your skills will be quite busy this summer. To one of my absolute dearest friends, Mark Serviss, the man behind the scenes, thank you! Without Mark the gallery nooks and displays would not have happened. Mark volunteered his time and dedication to making every artist stand out. He ran errands, setup, broke down, moved, hustled, advertised and was an all-around fantastic friend and invaluable help. Thanks to Shane and anti-Shane for keeping up with the behind the bar scene and kept the libations flowing and the glasses clinking. I want to thank Bekah Blackburn with Raven’s Dark Dolls who was quite the success. Each and every one of her creepy creations takes time, love, precision and passion. It can take her up to a week to produce just one of her art pieces; each one has a bit of her soul inside of them. I am putting Bekah towards the end of this long list because she got the most interesting, and valuable, comments of the night. Someone came up to her booth and quipped how, “her art wasn’t really ‘right’ for this town or venue” Yes!!! Success that is exactly what we wanted and desired to hear and be whispered, this is the sign that true art is being created with thought and discussion. This leads me to my last and biggest thank you to my production partner, Jason Van Tat owner of Redrum Tattoos and Piercing in town. I came to Jason on December 6th with an idea of something that I had never quite produced before. Without even blinking he said yes and that he had produced and curated shows in his past in larger cities and was itching to get back to it and low behold we had a show just 15 days later. Jason has attended no less than three art schools and is well versed in different mediums. What he brought, literally, to the table was such a diverse array of work that you would never guess was generated by the same artist. He can capture, create and emulate so many different emotions through various methods and styles; I am in constant awe of his diverse talents. He held my hand, believed in me and, even better, wants to continue working with me. Our mission is to bring fine art to Estes Park spotlighting different local and out of town featured artist depending on the pop–up theme at that time. We hope to get people talking, good, bad, ugly the flattering whatever it may be we want to provoke and excite. The goal that we share is to make Estes Park a fine art and immersive experience destination. Pirate Face Productions and Redrum will be making an exciting announcement very soon! Again, from the bottom of my grateful heart, thank you to all who were part of this incredible experience and to the people of Estes Park who came out and supported all of us.
With much love and appreciation,
Jenn Bass, Pirate Face Productions, LLC
