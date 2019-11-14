Rarely do I spend three columns on the same theme but this week is an exception. I am devoting a third column to the topic of the dictionary. Then I’ll be finished with it, not only because the subject will have been thoroughly explored but because the d key on my keyboard has all but retired. My left tall-man finger is getting tired of hitting the fourth key in from the left multiple times to get the d to cooperate. Ictionary just doesn’t cut it. (There is nothing ick about a dictionary. The word ick doesn’t even appear in my 1975 American Heritage dictionary.)
Some people would roll their eyes at my stubborn use of an aged machine. They would say it is well past time to join the 21st century and get a new laptop. (I don’t dare tell those same people how old my phone is! Or my washing machine, cassette player, or clock/radio.) My MacBook Pro is 10 years old—ancient in the computer world—but I am thrifty and environmentally conscious and hate to get rid of something that is still functional. Except for the unreliable d key (and the nonfunctioning o key, and the belligerent quote marks key and AWAL dash key), my old Mac is a gem. It is a little slower than it was 10 years ago, but who isn’t? There is something wrong with our throwaway society when a 10-year-old computer needs to be put out to pasture.
Which has nothing to do with the dictionary. Here are comments from readers in response to my October 18 column about dictionaries [My replies are in brackets]:
Jami L. said, “I still use my Merriam Webster dictionary that my parents gave me as my gift (along with my portable typewriter) as I headed off to college. I don’t look up definitions on the computer. I don’t like computers. When computers were first invented I thought that they were a fad and would soon fade away. ” [That’s what I thought about Twitter ten years ago. Wish I’d been right! ]
Marty T. started by saying, “Thunker - you are a beautiful thinker! ” [I like the way my cousin Marty thinks! ]
He continued, “Love my dictionary. Fattest book in the house. ”
And after some thought, he added, “Try not to be hippopotomontrasesquipedalian about it! ” [What? I say, WHAT? ]
“Sorry, I maybe cheated a little, ” he said. “That word was not in the dictionary but in Origin of Words, another really fun book to wander in. I won’t repeat the word (it wore out my fingers the first time) but it means using long, drawn-out words to impress people. In Elizabethan England a game people played was to stack syllables and create silly, gigantic words. It is a long word, longer than supercalafragalisticexpealadocious, or is it? But the longest word in the English language is the full word abbreviated to DNA. The full word is 220,000 letters. I am not sure that would fit on a page. ” [When Kris and Gary told me I am only allowed 1000 words per column each week, I’m sure they were unaware of the word that means DNA. ]
Lastly, Dorothy G. shared a lovely story: “My late husband George was in the Navy the last two years of WWII. Thanks to the GI Bill he was able to start college, but left after two years when the Army offered him a direct commission to serve in the Army of Occupation, in the First Cavalry Division. We were married in April of 1949, but it took the Army almost a year to find housing so that I could join him in Japan; then two months later the Korean War began and the First Cav left for Korea. George was rotated back to Japan after a year in Korea, and we finally began our married life.
“George was in charge of the Quartermaster disposal warehouse in Tokyo, and that's where he rescued the 1935 edition of Funk & Wagnall's New Standard English Dictionary, a full 6 inches thick, weighing 15 pounds, that still rests in honor on top of our encyclopedia bookcase. We've had it rebound in its worn original cover; it's missing the first xvi pages of the "Introductory" but is still extremely useful. How else would I have found that acatalepsia is a medical term for dementia? Or all the kings named Charles? [Because I have a sister who is a doctor in philosophy, I must include that in philosophy, acatalepsia is the impossibility of comprehending or conceiving a thing. ]
“I assume you know the Dictionary Game that needs only paper, pencils, a dictionary, and a few honest players. ” [Ah yes, I grew up playing the Dictionary Game and always loved it. I also have Scrabble score sheets going back to my college days. Thanks for the memories, Dorothy. ]
