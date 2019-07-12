We are gleefully in the heaviest, hottest, longest days of summer. With these super summer days come the weighty, most colorful, juiciest fruits. The one fruit outstanding in its field, at its best right now, is the king of succulence: the watermelon. The fruit is redder than the stripes on the American flag and sloshy with close-your-eyes-and-moan-with-delight sweetness.
That reminds me of a story:
My mother tells of visiting her farmer cousins in southern Illinois when she was a youngster. The Wards were hog farmers but they also grew food. Sometimes when Bob, Byrom and Jack got hot and tired sitting up on the hard tractor seat, they hopped off, picked up a big, ripe watermelon from the field and dropped it hard. The fruit would split open to reveal a glistening red bloom of juiciness. They would scoop out the heart of the melon where it was void of seeds, bite into it like an apple, and let the juice run down their chins and elbows. Then they’d climb back up into the tractor and continue on down the row, leaving the seed-dense portion of the fruit warming in the sun. Such sweet indulgence!
(Side note: My grandfather was born in the house I grew up knowing as the “old home place” in southern Illinois. The little clapboard house gave up the ghost years ago but an ancient peach tree still stands nearby. Years ago from that tree, Mom’s cousin Bob plucked a small, pale peach that looked like it would be old and mealy and handed it to me as a sacred gift from my ancestors. I accepted it graciously and bit into the flesh. That little gem had a flavor so true I realized I’d never really tasted a peach before. It was unlike any peach I’d ever had, and it was heavenly! I saved the pits from the two peaches I ate that day, picked from the gnarly peach tree near the old home place. I’ll plant them someday and fertilize them with optimism. It’s unlikely they’ll sprout after all these years but they certainly aren’t going to grow if I don’t stick them in the ground, right?)
Back to watermelon: If Mom’s cousins were still working the watermelon field, they wouldn’t have to leave behind most of the melon laden with annoying seeds. These days farmers in their air-conditioned cabs in tractors larger than small cruise ships, navigated by GPS, grow and sell seedless watermelon. They propagate the fruit so there are no neat rows of hard, black kernels imbedded in the perfect bite of watermelon. (Which also means no seeds to spit. What fun is that?)
Seedless. That’s what the grocery store sign says anyway. Seedless watermelon. It’s a dream come true, isn’t it? Or it would be, if there were verily no seeds in a seedless watermelon. Thing is, I have yet to see a melon 100 percent void of seeds. What I have cut into is a watermelon with smaller, softer albino seeds. It’s impossible to dislodge these mutant seeds from their fruit—they’re too small and slippery to grab onto and are attached with a tiny root that won’t let go—so I’ve ended up eating them, which I can tell you does not enhance the overall watermelon consumption experience.
Supposedly watermelon seeds are good for you. They’re low in calories and high in nutrients. But I wonder how many seeds one would have to consume before reaping any nutritional benefit. I’ve eaten more than my fair share—the white ones, remember, from my seedless watermelon—and I have yet to turn into a Forrest Gump-like runner powered by seed protein and B vitamins. So far the childhood warnings I grew up hearing have gone unheeded as well: no vines have grown from my ears. At least there’s that.
If the seeds in watermelon get to be too bothersome, another melon to consider, with seeds condensed at the core of the fruit so they’re easy to scoop out with a spoon, is cantaloupe. Cantaloupe doesn’t have the romantic summertime reputation of its bigger relative, but it is sweet in its own, delicious way.
One problem, as my sister Alice reminded the family time and again when we were kids:
Cantaloupe now, Dad’s got the car.
