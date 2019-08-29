We used to stand in line at the post office and look at the faces on the Most Wanted postings and wonder how often those villains got caught. (Answer: almost 95 percent of the fugitives appearing on the FBI’s Top Ten list are captured.) It wasn’t that long ago that Osama Bin Laden was on that list, and Ted Bundy, following other notorious pre-FBI bad guys of yore like Jesse James, Billy the Kid, John Dillinger and Bonnie and Clyde.
Today we don’t see the baddest of the bad posters tacked up on the post office bulletin board. The list is still maintained and you can ask to see it at the post office counter but they may or may not have a copy. (The post office took down their clocks too. My hunch is the USPS realized they were doing more harm than good when customers were made aware—via bright red lights on a black background—how long they’d been standing in line.) A more reliable option is to look up the Most Wanted on the FBI website.
Instead, the post office walls are papered with posters marketing a wide variety of faces, from Broadway stars and Olympic athletes to Hollywood composers, American Indian dancers, astronauts, former U. S. presidents, the yellow smiley face, and Tweety Bird. These significant, historic figures are the faces that appear on U. S. Postal Service postage stamps. They’re the current United States Postal Service’s most wanted… merchandise.
In 2018 a new stamp was issued called World War I: Turning the Tide, a Forever stamp paying tribute to the soldiers of World War I. The stamp depicts an American infantryman (informally called a doughboy) holding the U. S. flag, presumably with 48 stars. (The last two states to join the union were New Mexico and Arizona in 1912, until 1959 when Alaska and Hawaii rounded us out at 50.) There is barbed wire in the background, airplanes in flight and the smoke of war rising from the battlefield behind him. To the average admirer of postage stamps, the soldier may appear to be an anonymous serviceman. But to me, the man in uniform looks very much like a young man I hired to be a hikemaster at the YMCA of the Rockies last summer.
Behold and lo, the GI depicted on the Turning the Tide stamp was modeled by one Estes-Park-son-for-a-summer Winston Ernst, hikemaster extraordinaire and the most amicable, gentle, kind soul I know.
How did peaceful Winston end up on a stamp depicting a war where some 8.5 million soldiers and additional millions of civilians were killed?
He didn’t know what he was modeling for. The stamp’s art director, Greg Breeding and the artist, Mark Stutzman had been selected by the USPS to design a postage stamp to commemorate the 100th anniversary of the end of what was called “the Great War.” But the stamp’s concept had to remain a secret. When a friend of Winston’s was asked to model (for what, he didn’t know), he declined the invitation because he didn’t want to shave off his beard. He suggested they contact clean-shaven Winston.
Winston thought that no matter what he would be modeling for, it sounded interesting, so he agreed to pose for Stutzman. Now Winston is on a Forever stamp, his image traveling on envelopes and packages across the globe. Winston Ernst is Forever.
For the Turning the Tide stamp, artist Stutzman painted with airbrush on illustration board to evoke the propaganda posters used during World War I (see the “We are saving you” example here).
The outcome is effective. Although the U.S. didn’t see action until the last year of the war, hundreds of posters were created to communicate patriotic themes, to boost enlistment, to support those serving overseas, and to emphasize the importance of buying bonds to support the war effort. The Turning the Tide stamp looks just like one of those posters.
Next time you’re at the post office look for the Turning the Tide poster on the wall and ask for the stamps. That way we will guarantee my friend Winston stays on the Most Wanted list at the post office.
