When Kris, my friend for more than three decades, visited recently, we walked around the neighborhood, chattering away like most women do when they’re on a walk together. We trudged up a steep hill and then she veered off to the other side of the street. Was the incline too much for her, I wondered? Did she need to sit down? Was she steering around a Flat Stanley squirrel felled and flattened by vehicular carelessness?
Ah, then I saw it. Like a kid pulled to the taffy store window, Kris was lured directly toward a colorfully painted, full-to-the-brim Little Free Library in my neighbor Melissa’s yard. I followed, a bit surprised. I’ve seen lots of little libraries in private yards here and yon but never thought to make an effort to actually visit one.
Since the very first Little Free Library was built in 2009, I’ve loved the concept of mini libraries popping up in neighborhoods everywhere and knew that I wanted to live in a neighborhood that had one. (Some neighborhoods have covenants preventing the installation of little libraries. Why would anyone want to live in a place that forbids erecting such a delightful community builder/education enhancer?) Just seeing one of those inviting boxes with the peaked roof planted on a pole in someone’s yard makes me feel welcome. But to actually use these lending libraries? I’ve never considered it.
The first Little Free Library was crafted in Wisconsin by a fellow named Todd Bol, to honor his deceased mother, a schoolteacher. His goal was to build more libraries than Andrew Carnegie. Although much smaller than the 2,509 buildings Carnegie constructed, today there are more than 90,000 Little Free Libraries in 90 different countries. That’s allotta free books. (Estes Park has 17 tiny libraries registered with the nonprofit organization Little Free Library). Sadly, Bol died in 2018 but like Carnegie, he left a legacy that inspires a love of reading, builds community, and sparks creativity by fostering neighborhood goodwill. Think of it: the people next door could have built a fence but instead, used the lumber to construct a mini library. They are inviting us onto their property. They’re encouraging us to take a book without paying for it. It’s like giving us a literary hug.
Kris drew several children’s books from the shelves of the tiny library in my neighborhood, flipped through them and selected one to take home. She intended to give the book to her young niece. She’s thoughtful that way. She put the rest of the books back, straightened up the other stories, and closed the doors to keep them tidy and dry.
A few days later I was going through multiple stacks of books at home, weeding once again, and put a handful of titles in a box for the thrift store. Then it dawned on me, I could take them up the hill to the neighborhood Little Free Library. And I did. There were some good ones too, including Dickens’ David Copperfield, Atwood’s Handmaid’s Tale, and Stevenson’s Treasure Island. It felt so right and good to contribute to the cause.
Then I started going on walks just so I could pass the mini library and see if anyone had taken any of the books I donated. The first day I walked by I felt conspicuous and sort of snoopy so I didn’t check. The next day I did look, and all my books were still there. But the third day? Annie Dillard’s Teaching a Stone to Talk was gone. Somebody wants to read something I’ve read! I’ve been validated. My taste in books has been affirmed. I’m okay; they’re ok.
Dan and Jodi, former neighbors on the street where I grew up, helped their young son build a Little Free Library. They tell me it gets used all the time. In fact, one morning they found boxes and boxes of books on their front porch with a note saying they were for the library give-away. This is not the way to build goodwill among neighbors, in case you’re considering a similar move. But the thought behind it is nice. Instead of hauling the books away, somebody wanted to give Dan and Jodi a chance to keep what they liked for their little library. I choose to think of that as a generous gesture. Dan and Jodi may not agree, as they’re the ones who had to deal with all those books. But they laughed when they told me about it so if they were not happy, they got over it. Sometimes an annoyance is not quite so irritating if it makes a good story.
I added three more books to the neighborhood wee lending library today. Next time I go for a walk in the neighborhood, I have one more book to contribute: Slices of Life, Estes Park; Best of The Thunker Columns. When it disappears from the shelf, I’ll replace it. There are a lot more where that one came from.
You may let The Thunker know what you think at her e-mail address, donoholdt@gmail.com.
© 2019 Sarah Donohoe
(0) comments
