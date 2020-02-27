My high school sponsored a Sadie Hawkins dance every year. I spent months prior to that night imagining which boy I wanted to invite (I had a crush on so many!) and wondering how I would ever get up the nerve to actually ask him to the dance. I recall going to only one of these girl-ask-boy dances so either:
a) I got turned down the other years when I asked a boy to the dance or
b) I did go to more than one Sadie Hawkins dance but the date was so uneventful my mind filed it far in the back drawer, in the same memory bank as my first home permanent wave (more aptly called a frizz bomb), and my first of two attempts to smoke a cigarette (behind the bushes at the grade school. Six junior high girls sat in a circle with a pile of cigarettes we’d bummed off the “bad” girls in the “smokers’” restroom.
“This one’s a Kool,” Kathy said as she lit one, took a puff, and passed it around.
“Now this one’s a Winston,” she said after the first went full-circle.
“I like the Winston better,” I said with all the sophistication of a frog catching bugs. And then I coughed my throat raw, sounding a lot like that same croaking frog.)
That one Sadie Hawkins dance though—-oh, what a thrill! I asked Marty, a coronet player in the band, if he would go with me and he said yes! I was a sophomore and he was a junior so he had to drive because I wasn’t old enough. When he took me home, he walked me to the door (do kids still do this today?). We faced each other under the porch light and my heart beat so loud the neighbors turned on their light to see what the racket was about. When our small talk finally faded away, he gave me a quick kiss that lasted a second but lingered for weeks in my memory.
Maybe we went out once more, maybe not—I can’t remember. In most cases those youthful dates aren’t meant to become long-term relationships anyway—they’re more like experiential learning events—similar to lab days in biology class, and that’s what Sadie Hawkins was for me. I learned to appreciate how difficult it was for a boy to ask a girl to go out back then. (I don’t think it’s an issue these days because kids don’t go on dates. They text.) I discovered how wonderful it was to dance close during the slow dances, to close my eyes and absorb the heat of his shoulder against my cheek. And I figured out how to make small talk last a long time when I didn’t want the evening to end.
The old-fashioned Sadie Hawkins tradition began with the comic strip Li’l Abner in 1937. In that strip, a father in Dogpatch, Kentucky was worried about marrying off his rather unattractive spinsterish daughter, Sadie Hawkins, so he declared a Sadie Hawkins Day. A footrace was arranged, the chase ensued, and the man caught by Sadie Hawkins was obliged to marry her.
This girl-asks-boy theme has become a tradition for Leap Day as well. Tomorrow is the day when a woman “has permission” to ask a man to marry her rather than to demurely wait for him to propose (oh, we demure women!).
Of course in the 21st century, the Sadie Hawkins precept can be construed as demeaning to women, but it can also be viewed as an opportunity for a woman to grab the reigns and assert herself in advancing a relationship. With the growing acceptance of non-traditional couples, Sadie Hawkins isn’t to be taken seriously anyway. Do what you want. Chase whom you please. Leap Day is tomorrow: ask someone of interest on a date, or text them, or stay home with the dog or go to the gym for a good workout. Anything goes and it is all ok.
(Note: 1) A person born on Leap Day is called a leapling. There are currently approximately 187,000 leaplings in the U. S.
2) If you are on the payroll as a salaried employee, you don’t make any additional pay for working that extra Leap Day in February. If you’re in prison and are supposed to get out on March 1, you have to serve that extra day in February if it’s a leap year.
3) Couples in some European countries believe it is bad luck to get married during a leap year.
4) All summer Olympics and presidential elections are held on leap years.
5) Smoking cigarettes is bad for your heart, leap year or not. On the other hand, first kisses are an aerobic workout any day of the year.)
