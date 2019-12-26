My arms were full of sundry gubbins (that’s a fun word for stuff) when I headed to the car: a wrapped package for an ornament exchange, several grocery bags to go in the trunk, a couple of CDs, a plate of cookies, a cup of coffee. I could barely manage to hit the garage door opener button without spilling everything everywhere, but I’m proficient at pushing buttons with my elbow, so I got ‘er done. Then, with my free pinky finger curled around the door handle, I managed to pull the car door open but I couldn’t maneuver myself into the driver’s seat with a plate of cookies and the CDs in one hand, a cup of coffee and a breakable ornament in the other, and—uh—where were my keys anyway? I set the cookies on the roof of the car, tossed the grocery bags into the back seat, gently placed the ornament in the passenger seat and then I went back inside to get my keys. They were in my pocket. After I discovered that, I stood in the kitchen, hearing a small voice from deep in my cranial folds telling me I was forgetting something. But I looked around and no, I wasn’t forgetting anything. So I pulled the people-door shut, hopped into the car, and off I went to a holiday party. Half an hour later I parked the car, opened the door, and then reached over to get the wrapped gift and the plate of cookies. The plate of cookies. Where was the plate of cookies? Oh my gosh, the realization was instantaneous and directly responsible for immediate heart palpitations—I left the cookies on the roof of the car! Guess what I did next. After driving 17 miles, much of it on the highway, I got out of the vehicle and looked to see if the plate of cookies was still on the roof of my car. It wasn’t. As I drove home a couple of hours later, I wondered where I would find the plate and what condition it would be in. Was it in shards on the floor of the garage? Did it fall off when I pulled out of the driveway? Might it have rolled into the gutter, cookies held in place by plastic wrap? How many people have driven over it? What critters have feasted on the delicious nutmeg logs and frosted sugar cookies they found in the street and are the cookies any better than roadkill? But I got home and there was no plate. Not in the street, in the driveway, or in the garage. I took a flashlight and drove slowly along my earlier route, scanning the roads and curbs, stopping to spotlight anything that could possibly be a segment of broken plate. Nope. Nought. Nada. That was three days ago. I continue to scan the streets when I drive that same route. How could the plate have simply disappeared? Is there any possible way it could have remained intact so it could roll away on its edge? Did someone find it and sweep it up? Will I spot it months from now, a glint of light catching my eye while sitting at a stop sign? This car-roof-as-shelf mistake is not an uncommon oversight. When I told my plate story at a caroling party, several people had similar tales to tell, the worst being a company-issued iPad that Bob drove over after it fell off his car, and then several others drove over it as well. Back in the ’80s, I left a garment bag on top of a friend’s car as we loaded up for a three-hour drive from Des Moines to Lincoln. Someone found it and called the number on the luggage tag. When I got back to Des Moines I picked it up from the kind person who retrieved it, but when I got it home I discovered she’d worn several of my shirts. Ick. In the case of the cookie plate, it wouldn’t be so bad except that the plate was a gift to my affiliate, Joe, almost 40 years ago. It was hand-painted by a member of the church choir he directed in the early ’80s so it not only held cookies, this one-of-a-kind, handcrafted plate held lots of fond memories for Joe. I felt terrible when I had to tell him his lovely plate had disappeared. (He was sad but he wasn’t mad. When I lamented at length the next day, he encouraged me to let it go.) The moral of this story is that the roof of an automobile is not a shelf and should never be used as one. No matter how much you say to yourself “don’t forget this” as you place something there, you’ll likely forget it. Set your coffee mug/phone/purse/lunch/cookie plate on the hood of the car instead. Problem solved. If anyone finds my stowaway plate, in one piece (not likely) or in countless slivers, please let me know and I’ll come get it from you. You can keep the cookies.
You may let The Thunker know what you think at her e-mail address, donoholdt@gmail.com.
© 2019 Sarah Donohoe
(0) comments
