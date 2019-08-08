Pockets of air. There’s something about that phrase that sounds good. It makes me think refreshing, healthy, maybe billowy even. It’s the way my friend Scott explained why he likes to wear seersucker—because the fabric has pockets of air that are cool in the summer and warm in the winter.
I’ve always been a sucker for seersucker, starting way back when I sewed my own clothes. Remember those days? We scoured over Butterick, Simplicity and McCalls pattern books, then went to the deep drawers that held the envelopes catalogued by pattern number and pulled the pattern we wanted. We wandered through aisles and aisles of fabric, selected our favorite, chose thread and buttons or a zipper to match, and took the bolt to the cutting table. We calculated the cost while the clerk unfurled the bolt (thump, thump on the counter). She’d cut the amount we’d asked for, then we’d scurry home to lay it all out, pin the tissue paper pattern pieces to the fabric folded inside-out on the living room floor, and start cutting.
I learned to sew in Home Ec in junior high. Home Ec was a class where girls learned to cook, sew and budget. When convenience foods became readily accessible and manufactured clothing was only a discount store away, Home Ec classes lost their place in schools. Today these types of classes are still offered here and there, called something ambiguous like Consumer Sciences. Home has been swept under the rug.
I sewed my first garment when I was in seventh grade, with my mother nearby to help when I needed it. I learned two things from my mom during those afternoons at the sewing machine:
• When I got testy with frustration and snapped at her when she offered help, Mom had every right to lose patience with my pre-teen moodiness but she didn’t. She would step back and calmly suggest that it was time to take a break. Pushing through with ire would gain nothing and would create unhappy relations and an unsatisfactory garment. Later, when I sat back down at the sewing machine, things came together without a snag. (Doing a crossword puzzle works the same way: put it down for awhile and when you pick it up again, words that eluded you earlier just come.)
• If I got discouraged because my product wasn’t turning out perfectly, Mom urged me to take a close look at my store-bought clothes. They were far from perfect with mismatched plaids, uneven hems and oddly shaped buttonholes. Perfection is overrated, she proved to me. Case in point: last minute, I made a top to wear to a high school dance that was “sewn” together with more safety pins than thread. Nobody knew but me.
I made a lot of the clothes for years after that junior high class. Over time the cost of patterns and fabric went up so much that it was cheaper to buy clothes than to make them, so my enthusiasm for sewing faded.
My fondness for seersucker did not. My favorite top was a dressy blouse I sewed in high school (without a single safety pin). It was made of white seersucker with tiny yellow roses in a calico pattern, a break from that fabric’s traditional blue stripes.
Seersucker is a puckered fabric that is usually striped or checkered, most often in blue. (Can you imagine the Great Gatsby in anything but? Green stripes just wouldn’t make the same Gatsbyesque statement.) This funny-named fabric looks like the thread shrunk when it was washed, so it isn’t completely flat. It’s a little crinkly in alternating increments. The places where the thread puckers is what creates the pockets of air Scott described when telling of his fondness for seersucker.
The word seersucker comes from the Persian words shir and shakar, meaning milk and sugar. Milk is smooth and sugar is lumpy. Knowing this makes me like the bumpy fabric all the more.
The history of seersucker goes back several centuries. It first was worn in Britain’s warm weather colonies because the pockets of air were cooling. In our country, the light textile was first worn by the gentry in the hot, humid South, and then by Confederate soldiers during the Civil War (it is light but tough). During that time it was also used as bed ticking for mattresses and pillows because it was cool and the tight weave kept feathers from poking through.
After the war, the fabric fell out of favor and seersucker, all puckered and crinkly, became the clothing material of the poor. Then in the 1920s, coeds began wearing it and made it the bee’s knees once again.
Nurses and hospital volunteers wore red and white striped seersucker that became known as candy stripe. (In the ’80s my sister was a candy striper, which wasn’t that long ago. Do candy stripers still exist?) Railroad workers wore overalls and caps made of navy blue striped seersucker, called Hickory stripe. In the 1970s, college professors came to be recognized by their full seersucker suits and red bowties, and students by their preppy seersucker blazer with jeans.
That was 40 years ago. Supposedly seersucker came back in the ’90s but I didn’t know it until last week. Then I noticed Scott wearing it in a multi-colored plaid. And Bob in his blue checks and Dan modeling a bumpy tropical print. Seersucker is happiness woven into a fabric!
When I’m ready to buy something new, I’ll look for seersucker. It’s traditional but these days it’s also colorful, still cool during the summer, and the best thing about the air pocket fabric is that it’s crinkly on purpose. No ironing required.
You may let The Thunker know what you think at her e-mail address, donoholdt@gmail.com.
© 2019 Sarah Donohoe
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.