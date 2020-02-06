A universal heartstring resonated last week when I talked about dealing with my parents’ belongings. There was an overwhelming response from readers and I am sorry there isn’t room to share all of the stories I received. Here is a random sampling:
(Nancy H.) For 26 years, my husband taught a popular graduate course called Creativity in Education. A unit of the course was "Teaching new things using old things" and he used everything from quilts to crank-up record players to glass pop bottles where the top really popped off (hence the name.)
Rich had a really old wooden cheese box and on the side, written in pencil in childish writing, was "Hazel's box." He used that box to show how to teach everything from economics (wooden boxes were expensive) to food processing. But also he taught about Hazel, about children and their treasures kept in wooden boxes, maybe on a trip across the prairies, maybe kept under the bed to hide from prying eyes. Most everyone recognized Hazel, usually in themselves.
That someone who bought your grandmother’s iron pot is probably aware that it kept a family fed long before the days of microwaves. Very often those things, like Hazel's box, carry lives from one family to another. I watched people love Hazel. I'll bet someone loves the cooking pot too.
(Rita U.) When my husband and I downsized I put together totes for our children for Christmas. The totes held their pictures growing up, baby items including baby blankets their Grandma made, medals and awards they received from school, plus many other mementos. I got to see them open them and watched their memories come back to them. It was the best gifts we could have given them.
(Carol C.) I have a table that was in the lobby of the six-room "Hornecker Hospital" in Sheldon, MO, where my aunt and uncle, both long deceased, were born. My mother purchased it from her great aunt's estate sale, and I inherited it after my mother passed away. There is a note in my mother's handwriting taped to the underside of the table, explaining its provenance. I hope whoever has it down the road finds the note and appreciates the history.
(Beth C.) When I received a box from my brother of my mother's belongings and cherished possessions it was like Christmas. My little home is filled with mementos of my childhood now and I cherish them all.
(Joe A.) I remember when Dad moved into assisted living I took his winter coat and boots to the thrift store knowing he’d never go out in winter again. And now three years later I am taking the final artifacts of Mom and Dad’s lives and consolidating (for each of them) into one archival box, one photo album, and one trunk of family heirlooms. Their generation will be lost to time at some point, just as their grandparents are largely unknown to me. Such is life. We embrace it and grieve and rejoice in lives well lived and can only strive to do the same with our own lives. It’s not always an easy path if you are awake and aware on this journey.
(Janet G.) One thing you learn is that nobody can take away memories nor change the happy times. What you have in your heart will always be there, and when the memories fade the knowledge remains that the person led a life doing the best they could. So smile and cherish all while you still can.
(Gloria L.) Moving your parents and seeing things leave the house where they had lived for such a long time had to be very difficult. I am not quite at the point yet where the girls are taking things to thrift shops and sorting out the things each of them want, but time goes so fast and I know that time will be coming sooner than I think.
(John R.) I have my maternal great-grandmother's dresser. As a child, visiting her in Iowa with my maternal grandparents, I watched her brush out her long white hair in the dresser's mirror. I have her kerosene lantern with a note handwritten in my grandmother's cursive to my mother, "Grandpa and Grandma King took this lamp to their housewarming in 1896." My great-grandfather King worked in the coal mines and broke his back several times in accidents in the mines. His back healed twisted, and he walked with a cane. I have his cane. When my father grew old and became unwell himself at an age younger than I am now, he walked with the aid of my great-grandfather's cane too. So the cane has a double meaning.
As time passes and relatives and friends do as well, those of us who know the stories, who knew the people who lived the stories, who have the images and objects, become fewer and fewer. We must tell these stories as best we can, as they deserve to be told.
(Dona C.) Some things you must keep. Let someone else give them away some other day.
(Frank H.) Before my mom moved into assisted living she asked me if there was anything I wanted. I looked around and told her I wanted the old dining room light which now hangs in my office kitchen. Mom, 86, died in 2010. Every day I see the light I remember the sweetest woman I have ever known.
The best thing she taught me was compassion. Mom was 84 when we went to lunch one winter day. She looked out the window, then said, “I’ll be back in a minute.” I watched as she gave a homeless guy her coat then came back to the restaurant booth and said, “I have more at home.”
That memory and the light fixture will remain with me always.
(Elise R.) The older I get, the more I accept that all the things I’ve strived for aren’t going to matter, such that I appreciate every second I spend with someone else, some fellow human.
You may let The Thunker know what you think at her e-mail address, donoholdt@gmail.com.
© 2020 Sarah Donohoe
