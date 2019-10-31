This week you are in for a treat. Sharon Kay Beyer is back as a guest columnist, sharing her story of home, sweet home:
Long travel days, whether by train, plane or automobile, deplete my energy. And the carrot that always keeps me keepin' on through loud airports, smelly train stations and long car-rental lines is knowing that there's a hot shower, a firm bed and a pillow waiting for me at the end of whatever road I'm on. While truly, there's no place like home, a reserved hotel room becomes my safe haven—a comfortable oasis I look forward to whether I'm away for business or pleasure. After a quiet rest-filled night of slumber, I'm able to rise and shine and greet the day.
One night in 2001, before my first weeklong photography workshop, I found myself a lone traveler at the rent-a-car desk well after midnight after enduring a tiresome travel day en route to Montrose, Colorado. I'd alerted the company of my flight delays in Denver earlier that day and was instructed to call when I arrived—which I did—and soon possessed keys to my new shiny Buick. I hoisted my luggage into the back seat, hopped into the driver's seat and popped in a John Denver CD. I'd studied my road maps for weeks and knew I needed only to follow the curvy roads on a long, dark quiet highway for an hour, and I'd be at my destination and in my room. According to the lodge's late-arrival protocol, I'd find my keys taped to the office door in a white envelope.
As I traversed mile after mile of blacktop where, illuminated by my high-beams, the elk-crossing signs lit up the dark curves of the San Juan's mountain roads, I sang aloud the lyrics to “Rocky Mountain High, ” which kept me both alert and amused until sometime after 1:30 a.m. when I arrived in Ouray. Welcomed by a wide-eyed mule deer who stared at me from the middle of the road, I slowly drove past him, my tired eyes focusing on street signs. Within five minutes, I pulled into the driveway of my destination and spied the envelop on the office door, just as foretold.
After parking and grabbing one of my hefty packs, I bounded over to the door to claim my keys. The old wooden staircase that led to my room creaked loudly through the silent night despite my efforts to step softly. I located my room and eagerly placed the big brass key into the door handle, jiggled it and pulled. The door, however, remained locked. My eyes were bushed. I re-examined the lock and realized I'd used the wrong keyhole once I discovered a deadbolt. Key re-inserted, I rotated it both left and right and tugged again on the door's handle, but access was clearly denied. Puzzled, I stood at the threshold, yearning to climb into the warm bed on the other side of the stubborn door-lock.
Cold mountain air cut through my fleece jacket, and my tired body shivered. I reminded myself to stay calm and once again reconfirmed the room number matched the key. I repeated my earlier actions and received exactly the same result. Vexed as I was, I persistently jostled the knob and whispered “Open sesame! ” in a desperate attempt to persevere. Hand on the door, mind focused on the task, I willed the knob to budge as I turned the key. All of a sudden the silence was broken by a gruff voice emanating from a now slightly parted curtain inside my room: “You're at the wrong room, ” he growled. I almost screamed. A phantom born of my fatigue? I stared at the window in disbelief (and thought I might have a heart attack!)
I snarled, “No, I'm not! ” sternly advising this intruder that the keys and door number matched. “This is my room! ”
“We've been in this room for two days, and we leave tomorrow. I'm sorry miss. You're at the wrong room. ” And in a flash the curtain closed, the formless voice mute, and I stood motionless, sleepy eyes agaze at the window, dumbfounded by the perplexing exchange.
Eventually, I picked up my heavy pack, lumbered down the creaky steps and wandered to my vehicle. Still stunned, I numbly tossed my pack into the trunk and plopped myself into the driver's seat. It was 2:00 a.m. I reached for my Nokia mobile phone to call the emergency number only to discover its lifeless battery. I remembered seeing a couple of flashing motel-cabin vacancy signs a few miles out of town but remembered too, the absence of illumination around them. “No car charger. No phone. Now what?”
I blindly drove away into the black night and contemplated my options. The probability that I'd be car camping in a parking lot, marooned outside a room reserved months ago, was real. Within a few minutes, I pulled my car over to the side of a dead-end road and was on the verge of tears. Feelings of isolation, fear and exhaustion overwhelmed me and I allowed a tear to fall before I started to pray. My mind stilled as I became calm.
Instead of bawling my eyes out, I had an epiphany: “Try the phone.” I hit the “on” button and stared, waiting for the lights to glow. And then—Power! I had power AND a signal! Wasting no precious time, I immediately punched in the emergency number.
“Yes, I'll meet you in ten minutes! ” I squealed to the groggy male who'd answered my call. I hastily u-turned, spun off the gravel shoulder and raced back into town to meet an apologetic young clerk who upgraded me to a luxurious suite. I flew up the stairs to ensure I held the keys to my kingdom and finally found myself inside my room looking out my window from my comfortable bed. Soon thereafter, head resting on a pillow, I recited my nighttime prayers and found sleep under a vast blanket of stars twinkling overhead outside my home, sweet home.
You may let The Thunker know what you think at her e-mail address, donoholdt@gmail.com.
© 2019 Sarah Donohoe
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.