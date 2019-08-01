With summer comes houseguests, which is one of the reasons I like summer so much. When I know company’s coming, my energy level rises with my anticipation. I start planning menus, pouring over the paper and local websites to learn of special events coming up, and the day before the guests arrive, I kick into housecleaning mode.
It’s hard for me to believe that some people actually like to clean their house. My friend MJ once complained that when her mother-in-law came to stay, her mother-in-law cleaned. I’m sure Mother-in-Law thought she was doing MJ a favor. But MJ was upset because she wanted to clean her own house. I would have bought Mom-in-Law every cleaning tool on the market and said, “Have at it! ”
To each her own.
I don’t really mind housecleaning but there are a lot of other things I’d rather do. Being deadline driven, it is easier to accomplish when I know guests are coming. Then it’s a mop marathon.
Each time I get out the vacuum, the dust rag, the rubber gloves, the sponges, and the glass cleaner, I entertain myself by trying to determine which chore is my least favorite. In the end, whichever task I’m doing at the moment is the one I wish I didn’t have to do.
In the last month the guests have come and gone on such a regular basis, we had a revolving door installed. Family and friends from Georgia, California, Nebraska, Missouri and Texas occupied the beds under our roof (not all at the same time). Sometimes the changeover had to be quick and the challenge with that was getting the sheets changed on the beds.
With each remaking of a bed, I swore I’d crack the code for which way the fitted sheet goes on the bed. Inevitably, I’d get it wrong. The first two corners would slip over the curved edges but then things got tight. I’d pull and tug and grunt (and break a nail), none of which did any good. The sheet would not stretch over the remaining bare mattress corners. So off came the sheet with a snap.
Do overs. I’d try to rotate the bulk of fabric a quarter turn but with all that elastic curling around itself, I couldn’t tell if I’d rotated a quarter or a half turn. It was like starting from scratch each time I slipped a sheet corner over a mattress corner. Making beds is like a box of chocolates: you never know what you’re going to get.
Through the process of trial and error, I figured out that—AHA! —the tag on the sheet goes at the bottom right corner of the mattress. This made things much easier until I unfurled a sheet without a tag.
There’s gotta be a better way.
Stripes. From now on, when I buy new sheets, they’ll have stripes. That part will be solved. But there’s still the shopping issue.
It’s been awhile since I’ve bought sheets. When I started my search, I discovered that there’s a whole world of sheet knowledge I don’t have. I quickly learned that a sheet is not a sheet is not a sheet. One does not determine the quality of a sheet by price alone. These days we have to consider thread count, ply, weave and something called staple length, which has nothing to do with the little metal fasteners that come from a stapler. (Thank goodness. A sheet with staples in it does not a good night’s sleep make.) There’s Egyptian cotton, Pima, Percale, Sateen, flannel, organic and Tshirt sheets. Sheets made of bamboo. Sheets manufactured from recycled plastic. Sheets made from shredded neckties. Fat sheets, skinny sheets, itty bitty mini sheets. (They’re the ones that shrink the first time you launder them.)
What’s a bed-making hostess to do?
I’ve got it! With each invitation I extend to come visit, I’m happy to provide the bed, the meals and the entertainment. But BYOS. Bring Your Own Sheets.
You may let The Thunker know what you think at her e-mail address, donoholdt@gmail.com.
© 2019 Sarah Donohoe
