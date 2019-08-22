Several months ago I asked if anyone would like to fill this space with a substitute column. Sharon Kay Beyer said yes! Here is her submission:
Nothing gets my heart pounding like a hike in the Rockies. A Wisconsin native, it takes me a week to get adjusted to the altitude after arriving in Estes Park each spring for our cross-country, wedding anniversary road trip. Our first few hikes are usually around Sprague Lake or looping the trails at Lily Lake. This year, for our first official hike, we chose to revisit the Gem Lake trail. It was raining and a bit foggy, but the jewel at the end of our journey was to be the mirror-glass lake; not the breath-taking views from a Deer Mountain or Twin Sisters summit.
By the time we arrived at Paul Bunyan's boot, raincoats were unnecessary and packed away. I gobbled a few almonds and granola, gulped some water and was ready to proceed onward and upward. I'd forgotten about the steep staircase of rock steps leading to the little water reservoir and was puffing like an old nag and needed to catch my breath at a curve before reaching our destination.
“Easy day hike my eye!” I laughed to Tim. We chuckled about how we'd dis-respected this little gem in the trail system of the national park. As I stood recovering (allowing my heart beat to simmer down) a spry white-haired woman donning a red baseball cap on which was embroidered a big white Nebraska N appeared as she was on her descent, and she flashed a huge smile upon me. Easily in her eighties, she had a happy disposition and was bursting with joy.
“You'll love it and you're almost there!” she exclaimed. “I made it!” I became re-energized as I gazed into her sky-blue eyes as if they were refreshing pools of light.
“Good for you,” I shouted as she bounded down the trail past Tim. Her husband, who flashed identical piercing blue eyes, simply smiled. I wished him a safe journey and watched him steadily and carefully hike down out of sight. Renewed, I was ready to continue up, up and up until we reached our summit—the not-to-be-missed tiny lake and her beautiful reflections—and an ideal spot to enjoy a turkey and Swiss cheese sandwich and a crunchy dill pickle. We photographed our way down, and as I mindfully traversed the rocky trail through fragrant pines, my eyes feasted on lush aspen groves mingled with giants boulders of the Lumpy Ridge, and my heart overflowed with gratitude that we're blessed to be here.
A few days later, we decided on hiking to Bible Point at the YMCA Camp. One of our favorites—short, but steep with super views—it was a perfect choice for a cool mid-morning hike.
As we adjusted our poles and set foot on the trail past the livery, a woman stopped Tim and inquired where we were off to. She carried a serious concern about hiking solo because of the talk of a mountain lion in the area, yet she set off ahead of us, content that we would be following quite near. Often she stopped to see if we were still visible, which I found odd. She was truly afraid and “whoop-whooped” and hollered her way up ahead, startling me at times.
“We've got your back, sister!” I yelled once and heard a faint thanks, and then she was off.
When we arrived at the overlook before the actual summit, she was already on her way down at a quick steady pace but stopped to chat. I gave her my cell phone number and asked her to text-message us after she safely returned to her car. Assuring me she would, she set off at a brisk pace.
We continued up and reached the top and headed to the cross where Tim would memorialize our summit with tripod and timer. But his camera battery died so, content with a cell phone selfie, we posed, arm outstretched to ensure we captured ourselves and the wooden cross, when we heard something approaching.
It was a Tennessee family of five, and the mom offered to take our photo, and I took theirs as well. I'd written in the stenographer notebook hiking register and was returning it into the mailbox when I realized I was being watched.
“You're a good hiker,” the red-haired freckle-faced seven-year-old boy declared. I beamed and Tim laughed. Seeing my Leiki poles and backpack convinced him I'd no doubt summited Everest. In his hand he gripped a large white plastic grocery bag he'd carried up the trail for litter control, and a miniature pair of plastic binoculars hung around his neck.
“Nice binoculars,” I complimented him. He grabbed them, lifting them up quickly to his bluish-green eyes, and glancing left to right to left in a hasty motion exclaimed: “I'm lookin' for the mountain lion!” Tim and I, intrigued, exchanged glances and I told him it was long gone, high up in the mountains.
“Really?” he quizzed. I assured him it was true.
As thunder rumbled in the distance and the blue sky's puffy white clouds began changing into blobs of gray, Tim and I headed off and they soon thereafter passed by, leaving us alone on the trail with mountain lion on our minds. Near the end of the trail about 30 yards before the final right turn, we observed a mule deer frozen in time, staring to our left. Within seconds we were within six feet of her. Large ears twitching, nose in the air, she remained transfixed and gave us not a glance. We suspected mountain lion. It was confirmed when, after our hike, I read the text received from our new friend: “Saw a mountain lion as peaceful as can be, laying with his head up.”
Nothing gets my heart pounding like a hike in the Rockies!
