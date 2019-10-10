When I prompted readers to look up the word gullible in the dictionary last week, I expected to hear harrumphs and other grumpy expressions of dissatisfaction after some people actually did it. What I didn’t expect was this comment from Nan: “No one has a dictionary these days. We just Google it.”
Nan is a google geek. I, on the other hand, am a dictionary diva. She can find the word dictionary on Google but just as easily I can find the word google in a dictionary. (It’s been there since 2006.) When a dictionary is not available, I can use my computer to look up words but I don’t use Google, I use Bing as my search engine. If I look up something by searching on Bing, have I googled it? Do I have to use Google to google something? I googled “definition of google”—although I didn’t use Google to do so; I used Bing—and the online definition says we do have to use Google to google. If we don’t use Google, what is the word to describe what we do? I’ve never heard anyone say, “Bing it. ” And if I did use Bing and told someone about it, would I say I binged it or I bang it (like sang and rang)?
In my house, there are two—count ‘em—two—dictionaries. They are both The American Heritage Dictionary of the English Language. The one with a copyright of 1971 is upstairs, given to Joe by his parents when he lived in New York City, and the copyright 1975 edition is downstairs, given to me by my grandmother when I graduated from high school. (Taped to the inside front cover is the gift tag. Written in my grandmother’s hand, dated 1978, it reads, “Dear Sarah, May you enjoy this book for a long time.” Little did she know that 40 years later her gift would be one of my most treasured.)
We use our hefty dictionaries all the time. Just today we looked up the word arrogation (the noun form of the verb arrogate, which is to take or claim something without justification). When I did an experiment and tried to google the same word, my autocorrect kept changing arrogation to irrigation. What an irritation! I have never had a hardbound dictionary autocorrect my spelling. I have to do that all on my own, after I’ve located the word within the more than 1500+ pages of definitions.
Dictionaries are quite fascinating and can provide hours and hours of entertainment, without our ever getting to the section of the book with the actual definitions. By reading the special articles we can learn the history of the English language; we can bone up on grammar and pronunciation; we can become well-versed in the good usage, bad usage and just plain usage of words; and we can even read about computer use in lexicography (the practice of compiling dictionaries).
The word google does not show up in the lexicography article or as a word with a definition in my 1975 dictionary because the giant tech company Google wasn’t founded until 1998. I love the thought of using a dictionary that was published prior to Google, before the Internet became mainstream, and long before Facebook swallowed up all of our spare time.
Twitter, on the other hand, does appear in my 1975 dictionary. The word has existed since the Norman Conquest in 1066. The definition of twitter in my dictionary is “to utter a succession of light chirping or tremulous sounds, as a bird.” No mobile phone necessary—just a tree branch and a feathered friend. So innocent. So lyrical.
Give me an old-fashioned dictionary definition any day over a 21st century twitter—defined somewhere online as a tweet from a twit.
You may let The Thunker know what you think at her e-mail address, donoholdt@gmail.com.
© 2019 Sarah Donohoe
