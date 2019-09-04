If you know me at all, you know that I don’t like to discuss my column before it appears in print. I learned long ago that I can jinx my ideas by talking about them ahead of time. So when our houseguest and regular Thunker reader, Beth, said confidently, “I know what you’re going to write about this week, ” I saw the snippets that had been assembling in my mind scatter like ants in every direction.
How could she know? I rarely say anything to anybody about the topics mingling in my head like acquaintances getting to know each other at a cocktail party. (The longer they linger, the more they become attracted to each other. Pretty soon, a column is born.) This week’s theme was no different—it was at a lock-in party in my head.
Beth had been warned earlier by her brother Joe—my column content evaluator, proofreader, and #1 bookseller—that it was deadline day and she shouldn’t mention my column. But she did—yet she didn’t. “I know what you’re going to write about but I’m not going to say what it is.”
I told Beth she couldn’t know what I had to say this week because I hadn’t mentioned the topic to anybody. I had some cryptic notes written on a National Pork Board brochure but no one would be able to decipher them. Heck, I could barely make them out myself.
Sometimes I don’t mind column-talk, like when I have a hint of an idea and I need some kindling to take it from smoke to flame. When that happens I ask questions, get opinions and jot notes. But usually I just need time and space. If somebody brings it up, my muse falls down.
Beth decided it was safe to tell me what she thought this week’s column would be about since I’d already told her she was wrong.
“Ants.”
That wasn’t what I had planned to write about. But by golly, Beth was onto something. Since she arrived from Florida she’d witnessed my obsession with the annoying little insects that, within hours, had invaded the kitchen windowsill. When I spotted them they were in a line, marching one by one (Hurrah! Hurrah!) down one edge of the window and then along the bottom. As I watched, the parade took a detour, with another single-file line taking off for the counter’s edge, then one bold fella decided to see what he could see if he went north while everyone else went south, and before long, there were rows of ants forming highways on every side of the window and an autobahn where the counter meets the wall.
Once I discovered them, I couldn’t pull myself away. Where were they coming from? How did they get in? How did they communicate? What was their mission? Why now?
And what now?
These ants are harmless, really, and I am happy to share this planet peacefully with them. But their home is out there, not in here. I don’t step on their anthills; in return, they should stay out of my kitchen. I had a little talk with them about it but they were so busy hauling crumbs that weigh 50 times as much as they do, they didn’t stop to really listen. Obviously a treaty was out of the question.
I didn’t really want to kill them. They serve a purpose here on Earth, perhaps more so than I do. (They eat other insects, pollinate plants, disperse seeds, move soil, and circulate nutrients. None of this in my house, of course.) But I couldn’t see a way to rid my home of them without ending their busy, cooperative little lives. What was I to do?
Poison spray was out of the question. Not in the kitchen. No, no and no.
I found a Website that listed 10 non-chemical ways to get rid of ants, including yeast, baking powder, Borax, baby powder or chalk, boiling water, citrus, vinegar, coffee grounds, and copper. But if any one of them worked, why would you need the other nine? All I was looking for was one foolproof way to send the ants back to where they came from, or on to a better place.
Eventually I decided to break out the hand vac. It doesn’t kill, it simply relocates. So I’ve been vacuuming the kitchen counters and windowsills periodically for several days now, wondering what goes on in an ant’s mind when she’s merrily marching along a superhighway one minute and suddenly swirling inside a vortex the next. Then the tornado abruptly stops and there she is, trapped with half the neighborhood, scurrying this way and that inside a chamber, trying to figure out where they are and how to get out.
And the colony as a whole—do they look around and notice that their numbers have been significantly reduced and wonder where everybody’s gone? How many of them are there, anyway? How many days will I have to vacuum before all the ants are in the shell of my hand vac?
Well, not all the ants. That would be impossible. I read that the total weight of all ants on Earth is close to that of humans. For each human there are more than a million ants. That’s seven or eight quadrillion ants in the world. (I’ve never used the word quadrillion before. That’s a lotta ants.)
But this colony of ants—when will they cease and desist ant-style? Wave the white ant flag? Throw in the ant towel?
I’ll have to give you a report when I have the final antswers. Meantime, I might have to ask Beth what I should write about next week.
You may let The Thunker know what you think at her e-mail address, donoholdt@gmail.com.
© 2019 Sarah Donohoe
