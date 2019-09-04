Estes Park, CO (80517)

Today

Mostly sunny early. Scattered thunderstorms developing later in the day. High 79F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%..

Tonight

Cloudy skies early will become partly cloudy later at night. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 54F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph.