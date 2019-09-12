Every person on the planet is getting older. Not a single one of us can escape the phenomenon, which begins the day we are born. The number of years we exist on the planet doesn’t have as much to do with how far over the hill we are as our attitude about those years. We can grumble and complain about aches and pains or we can get moving, stay engaged, and celebrate every little thing, from a kiss on the cheek to finding an earthworm in the garden.
Most people I know are handling the aging process well. Me? I wish there were a marching band I could be a part of but think about it—have you ever seen an adult marching band perform at a football game? Why don’t adults have marching bands, I’ve often wondered? Playing pennywhistle in an old time fiddle band is a fun substitute. I also dream of playing soccer like I did when I was in my 20s. Pickleball is a nice alternative.
No matter how positive we are about gaining seniority however, we simply can’t grin and bear it every single solitary day. It simply isn’t possible. By nature, we are bound to have a down day every once in awhile.
I had one of those recently. My get-up-and-go got up and went. I was feeling like life was passing me by; I wasn’t accomplishing anything and wasn’t learning anything new.
To snap out of it, I decided to take notes of everything I learned that day. Here are the results of that experiment:
• I learned two new words: prolixity, which means long-windedness (nothing will age us more than hanging with someone cursed with prolixity), and plinth, which is a heavy base supporting a statue. (It’s one of my new favorite words. Need a day brightener? Walk around saying plinth. Plinth. Plinthy-plinth-plinth-plinth. See? I bet you feel better already.)
• As I was looking through old recipes from the Minnie Garland Mitchell Wood family cookbook, I came upon one that called for Milnot. I’d never heard of it so I googled it, of course. First marketed in 1912, Milnot is canned evaporated milk with the animal fat removed and replaced with vegetable oil. “Filled milk” was popular before refrigeration was widely available because of its long shelf life. Not exactly sweetened condensed milk nor straight evaporated milk, Milnot has its own character that fluffs up like whipping cream when you beat it with an electric mixer. Supposedly it is still made today so I am on the hunt to find it and use it to make Uncooked Fruit Cake. (Or something else. The recipe I found calls for marshmallows, graham crackers, candy orange slices, sugar, dates and whipped Milnot. My teeth hurt just thinking about it.)
• Dan the Banjo Man sent a message the day I was blue, suggesting I learn about malapropisms. That’s when you mistakenly use a word that sounds a lot like the word you meant to use. One example is attributed to a former politician: “He was a man of great statue.” Politicians are notorious for using malapropisms—especially politicians with prolixity.
• At a festival commemorating the origin of the Santa Fe, California and Oregon Trails, someone asked how old the harmonica is. Nobody in the group knew but we all assumed it went way back, like so many folk instruments. But when I researched it, I discovered the harmonica, or mouth organ, was invented in 1821. That’s relatively new in the musical instrument world.
• On my Day of Discovery, I came upon this quote by Molly Ivins. “I am not anti-gun. I'm pro-knife. Consider the merits of the knife. In the first place, you have to catch up with someone in order to stab him. A general substitution of knives for guns would promote physical fitness. We'd turn into a whole nation of great runners. Plus, knives don't ricochet. And people are seldom killed while cleaning their knives.”
• Lastly, why didn’t anyone ever tell me how easy it is to replace an air filter in an automobile? After my brother-in-law sent a You Tube video of a 10-year-old girl explaining how to do it, I went ahead and made my own day by replacing the air filter in my car. Piece of cake. It took all of about 30 seconds and I saved a bunch of money.
There’s only one alternative to getting older. Generally speaking, it’s better to be over the hill than under it.
You may let The Thunker know what you think at her e-mail address, donoholdt@gmail.com.
© 2019 Sarah Donohoe
