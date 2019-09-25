This past week marked the official beginning of autumn. Is anyone ever ready for the arrival of this most golden of seasons? I don’t speak for everyone, but for me and a lot of summer dawdlers, it’s way too early and we’re not mentally prepared. Brisk mornings, warm afternoons and cool evenings that draw down the dark of night. They’re here and there’s nothing we can do about it. (Oh, that darkness! Each day the sun takes a little longer to rise and shine and next thing we know, we’re turning on the lights to make coffee in the morning. And then the twilight doesn’t slowly descend upon us as we settle in for the night, it races to cast a gloomy dusk over our evening dinner hour. Bah!)
All summer we enjoy week after week of sunny warmth and then one day something changes. It’s a feeling in the air. A nip, some say. Is it a smell? Does the breeze shift directions? Is it the temperature? The angle of the shadows? We can’t say exactly but whatever it is, it has come and now the color of the sky at sunrise matches the golds and rusts of the leaves starting to turn. We will still have bright, toasty afternoons but they aren’t the same. They’ve picked up speed. These fall days are horses headed to the barn.
It is fall and there’s no going back.
With an “if-you-can’t beat ‘em, join ‘em” attitude, I decided to see what late season fare I could buy at the farmers market, thinking that might help me feel a bit friendlier toward the uninvited season. I found just the thing: butternut squash. Even the sound of it says “autumn. ” So I bought the biggest one I could find.
I was feeling happy about my heavy, bell-shaped, tawny squash until I got the thing home and set it on the counter. What was I supposed to do with it? Historically I’ve not been a big squash fan. My limited experience involves Butternut’s cousin, Pumpkin. I’ve carved pumpkins and made pumpkin pie with puree from a can. That’s it. So what was a beginner squash chef to do with this rather hefty handful of fruit?
I did what I usually do when I have food I don’t know what to do with. (Is there one iota of proper grammar in that sentence?) I made soup.
Squash soup. (Did you know there is a British cordial called squash? It is a non-alcoholic fruit-flavored syrup, sometimes with elderflower and ginger added in. It is mixed with bubble water or with alcohol to make a cocktail. This is not the squash I used to make soup, although it does sound interesting.)
(There is also a World Squash Federation but it has nothing to do with this misshapen-football thing I was about to chop up and toss into the blender. The WSF is all about the racquet sport called squash. Completely different.)
Squash soup recipes are endless. Some call for leeks, others call for onions. Some go the garlic route, others—ginger, and others beg for thyme. Some opt for sour cream and others call for chicken broth. You can find carrots, celery, apples or apple cider, all in squash soup. As with most soups, if it’s in your fridge, it can go into your pot.
There’s another recipe that suggests adding Parmesan and sage to whipped cream and dropping a dollop of that in the center of the soup. I like that idea. But the best recipe, in my opinion, is the one that calls for sweetened whipped cream on top with a dash of nutmeg. That sounds reminiscent of the pumpkin soup we’ve had at the Baldpate in the past. I haven’t seen it in some time so I don’t know if it’s still offered, but it was a special treat if we happened to be there the night it was being served. Like the whole wheat bread. I would pay full price just to eat a slab of that, smothered in butter. But it hasn’t been on the buffet line the last three times I’ve been there. Good thing their homemade bleu cheese dressing is always available. It’s delish!
At the farmers market, in addition to the squash, I bought a garden mix of lettuce, several tomatoes (the best sandwich ever is a bacon/lettuce/tomato—if and only if—the tomatoes are truly homegrown. Ideally they’re grown in the intense heat of the Midwest but those tomatoes aren’t available everywhere), and corn on the cob. (I should have known better. It was too late in the season for corn on the cob. But it sounded like a nice side with soup and salad.)
The only appropriate dessert to round out this meal are some sliced Palisade peaches straight up. They need nothing added to them. No sugar nor any superlative can enhance what they are. Palisade peaches are perfection.
It doesn’t sound like it but I do like autumn. It’s my favorite season. I just don’t like what follows too closely on its heels. In the words of a one-line poem I wrote and repeat every fall: I hate to see my favorite season come.
You may let The Thunker know what you think at her e-mail address, donoholdt@gmail.com.
© 2019 Sarah Donohoe
