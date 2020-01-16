Normally I am not a night owl. I like to go to bed relatively early and rise to get the worm. But as I’ve aged, my mind has developed a—well—a mind of its own. It doesn’t want to spend the dark hours sleeping. There’s a lot to think about and it wants to do its job in the wee hours when everyone else is floating about in the cloudy land of Nod. I don’t have much say in the matter. In fact, the harder I lobby for sleep, the awaker I get.
Several times a week, after only a few hours of much-desired zzzzs, I find myself lying on my back in bed, eyes wide open, staring into a black abyss, wheels spinning in my head like an upended bicycle. I hear the clock’s chime, and then 15 minutes later it chimes again. After about four rounds of that, I decide I might as well give my brain what it wants and get up, write down my worries, make lists, read, plan menus, and generally think about things in a more productive way than every-which-way-but-sleep.
We set the thermostat to 60 degrees at night which makes for really good sleeping on the nights when I do snooze. However, getting up when the house is chilly simply furthers the awakeness factor. Because of the nip in the air I put on several layers, don socks before slippers, burrito up in a blanket, and tiptoe down to the fireplace.
Even though these black times are somewhat disruptive because I’d rather be sleeping, there is something holy about alone time in the dark. Especially when I journal under the dim light (always with pen and paper, not at a computer), the world stops spinning so fast, clarity comes, and peace settles over me. If there is a full moon I raise one blind so we can see each other (God bless the moon and God bless me). A full moon adds an energy to the darkness which I welcome, just as I embrace the glittering stars flirting in the velvet sky.
Two particular incidents glow in my memories of darkness. The first was this past October when my affiliate Joe and I were in Israel. It was about four in the morning (Israeli time) and, unable to sleep, Joe had quietly moved to the patio of our hotel room, leaving all the lights out. I slept a little but then found myself in my wheels-spinning mode so I got up and joined him. The night was warm, we could hear wild pigs snuffling in the distance, and across the Sea of Galilee we observed the twinkling lights of Tiberius. We whispered a bit and then fell silent, turning inward to the sanctuaries of our own hearts. Our whispers, the quiet we shared, the soft animal noises in the distance, the feeling that no one owned what we had in that moment but the two of us—all of this, wrapped up in the temperate climate and in deep darkness, was sacred.
The second glow in the darkness was in 2006 when my family gathered at a reunion cabin at the YMCA of the Rockies to celebrate my parents’ 50th wedding anniversary. Night was well in its throes when something awakened me. I lay in the dark for awhile and listened to the sounds of slumber and then realized that my dad was up and sitting in the great room of the very large cabin, alone and in the dark. I don’t know how I knew it, but I could sense him there. I tried to imagine what he was thinking, the patriarch of his loosely-knitted family of children, in-laws, and grandchildren, gathered from across the globe to celebrate him and all he and my mom created. Was he pleased? Wishing he could have a cup of hot cocoa? (His middle-of-the-night M. O.) Did he feel like he had finished what he was put on this earth to accomplish and now he could go—into the forever darkness of death? (He lived another 12 years.) Or was he simply replaying in his head his golf game from earlier that day?
I slid down the stairs into the great room and sat down on the couch next to my dad. We took hands and nestled side by side, absorbing each other’s warmth from shoulders down to knees. I don’t remember what we said, but I won’t forget the comfort we found in each other as we spoke in low voices that only we two shared in the hush, unable to see the protective mountains outside the window but fully aware that they surrounded us. We were father and daughter, tucked into the darkness and swaddled by the unique love that only a family shares. It was magical.
During sleepless nights, our darkest thoughts often invade our searching, often troubled minds. Yet, when we give in to it, darkness has the ability to wrap itself around us in a blanket of blessings.
This brings me to one of my favorite quotes, which I originally read in a card sent to me by my friend Chris F. during the darkest time in my life. Written by Mizuta Masahide, a 17th century Japanese poet, it brings forth the richness of the darkness as well as the light: “Barn’s burnt down — now I can see the moon. ”
You may let The Thunker know what you think at her e-mail address, donoholdt@gmail.com.
© 2019 Sarah Donohoe
