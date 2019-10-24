While I am away, John Redmond has stepped in to share his thoughts about Estes Park as home:
Home. What exactly does that word mean to each of you, out there, reading this, and why? Have you thought about what or where your true home might be?
For me, home is a place I feel safe, feel comfortable. It is a place where I have history, have friends, am known. It is the place I really belong. Once again, I find myself coming home to Estes Park. I write “once again” because I have come home to Estes multiple times.
The first time I came home to Estes, I did so shortly after my birth, wrapped in a warm blanket and held in the loving arms of my mother on a cold November day in 1949. There was no hospital in Estes at the time so I was born in the closest hospital down below, in north Boulder. At the time it bore the name “Boulder Sanitarium” for its history of treating tuberculosis patients. It would later become Boulder Community Hospital.
My parents met at a dance in Loveland after my father returned from serving in the Army Air Corps in the South Pacific during the Second World War. They both loved the Colorado mountains so after they married they settled here in what was then called the “village” of Estes Park. My father found work in the village as a mason and carpenter.
At first my parents rented a cabin. Later my father became a homebuilder and built the first home they ever owned, which became my first home too. This home still stands up on Davis Hill, above the historic Park Theater with its stained glass windows and wooden tower. My family lived in this house through my fifth birthday. I finished kindergarten here. Then my father accepted other employment with full benefits and a retirement “down in the valley” and we moved below. I grew up, finished school, graduated from college, served in the military, entered the working world, married, and continued working until I was very nearly retired.
I did not come home to Estes again until my new bride and I honeymooned here after marrying in 1995.
She and I both came home to Estes next, in 1999. Her first college degree had been in Park and Recreation Management and her first real job had been as a seasonal ranger in Rocky. When we returned to Estes she took a job as a seasonal ranger again and I took a job at the Norlin Library on the CU-Boulder campus.
Living in Estes in the new millennium was a time of exploration, discovery, and wonder for me. I spent every spare moment exploring the trails and climbing the peaks in RMNP. I climbed Longs for the first time as a college kid in 1969. My friends and I climbed hand over hand up the old Cables Route on the steep North Face when those cables were still in place. Now I set about climbing Longs many more times by differing routes. I explored Wild Basin. I climbed all 19 of the Park’s named 13ers. Waterfalls fascinated me—the wild and violent beauty of tumults of water plummeting through the air down vertical cliffs or cascading less steeply over uneven rock, breaking into foaming white froth.
I learned photography and started taking photographs in the Park with a good camera. I took climbing and wildlife photos, landscapes, sunrises and sunsets, and photos of alpenglow, that “golden hour” of special light both morning and evening when the angle of the sun is low on the horizon and all our natural world seems aglow with sacred luminescence.
But in this human world, circumstances develop. Time passes. People change. My wife and I moved away again, and eventually divorced. No sense going into detail. It doesn’t matter in the long run.
But now, once more, and I hope finally, I find myself again coming home to Estes in 2019. It has been exactly twenty years since the last time I returned.
In the neighborhoods of Estes and in the Park, the aspens are spilling yellow leaves onto the ground with a shameless profligacy. I stand quiet and motionless in an aspen grove and watch leaves flutter down all around me.
“Stop!” I want to tell them. “Hold up! I don’t want these glorious fall colors to fade away into stark white wintertime yet! I want fall to linger so I can savor it!”
Summer is over. And fall is the grand finale, like the finale of an Independence Day nighttime fireworks display, with a couple dozen rockets or more shot off simultaneously, lickety-split fast as can be, and the sky pulsating with explosions of light and sound, and shooting stars and sparks of many colors speeding in every direction so fast our eyes and ears can’t keep track of them all. Then, suddenly, the whole show is over and only the smell of spent gunpowder lingers in the air.
The light and noise of the fireworks display fades away all too quickly, leaving us with normal simple constellations of stars winking in the night sky in the same distinct shapes we have always known them to wink. We can once again experience relative silence after the great cacophony of explosions. From this silence, a solitary owl hoots in a copse of trees somewhere. A distant, mournful chorus of coyotes follows, further away.
Fall reminds us of the cycles of living, the warm followed by cold, the spring buds followed by the falling of the leaves.
The sun rises and the sun sets. The seasons change. And here in Estes, through a recurring cycle, the years drop away from us like the leaves tumbling from the aspen trees. There is no stopping the cycle.
And I have come home to Estes once again.
You may let The Thunker know what you think at her e-mail address, donoholdt@gmail.com.
© 2019 Sarah Donohoe
