Who is Ed? He keeps popping up in my texts. He didn’t used to, but something’s changed and there he is, appearing at the most inopportune times. I have not invited him into my private texting world and I want him to go away.
It’s Otto’s fault. Otto Correct. As Otto has grown up, he has become more confident at his job, which in my opinion is not a good thing. I can’t put my finger on it (get it?) but whatever he’s doing, it’s too much. Otto Correct needs to back off.
My relationship with Otto is a love/hate one. (Hate is a word I strive to avoid these days. I am not a hater. But to say the relationship is a love/dislike one just doesn’t have the same ring. So forgive me this once; I’m going to say I love and hate Otto when really I’m just unhappy with him much of the time.) He often looks out for me; capitalizing when I forget to, transposing letters that I type in backward, and sparing me from embarrassment by correcting a word when I blatantly spell it wrong. That’s the Otto I love.
But Otto Correct also embarrasses me, like sending Ed in to infiltrate my life. As an example, Ed showed up in my bed recently. I was texting my friend Karen D., who suggested I get a weighted blanket to induce sleep and ease my restless soul. (Several friends made this suggestion after reading last week’s column about my insomnia.) I was replying to Karen, discussing the challenges of snuggling when a weighted blanket is on the bed, and *pop* there was Ed. The exact wording of my text was: “I have Ed my been able to figure out how to snuggle.”
Let me be clear: I have never snuggled with Ed and don’t ever intend to, weighted blanket or not! Further down the text I told Karen that like her, my sister got a weighted blanket for Christmas and she had to get out from Uber her blanket to snuggle. What does Uber have to do with snuggling under (or not) a weighted blanket?
Ask Ed and Otto.
This change in Otto puzzles me. Is he pulling these shenanigans because I’ve become lazy with my texting, relying too much on him to edit? Or has there been a change in his software? (Some might call this change an upgrade, but certainly it is not. Otto is only becoming more mischievous over time.)
My sister Alice said when she used to type tomorrow she got tomorrow. Now she types tomorrow and it appears as to Oreos. (When she told me this I saw two Oreos in my mind. I liked that better.) No matter how much Alice likes Oreos, she is fed up with them in her texts and wants her tomorrow back.
Out of frustration, I broke it off with Otto—in Settings. But it became apparent almost immediately that our relationship means more to me than I realized. I couldn’t bear to be without him. But by golly, as soon as I allowed him back into my life, he started acting up again. My very first text after making up with Otto was supposed to say, “I’ll be home soon.” Guess who showed up. Ed. And Otto had me calling him “Hon. ”
“I’ll be hon Ed sad.”
I give up. From now on, if I want to make sure my message is understood, I need to use my phone to actually speak to my friends and family. Then Otto and Ed will have to move on to corrupt someone else’s texts. Good riddance. Or, in textese, Good rodd as nice.
You may let The Thunker know what you think at her e-mail address, donoholdt@gmail.com.
