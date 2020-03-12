I can see the headline now: “Woman’s Face Attacked By Her Own Hand. ” The story would be tragic, about a woman who—like all of us—had been told to keep her hands away from her face. She managed to resist the temptation by sitting on her hands, putting socks over them, and holding spoons in each mitt to keep them preoccupied. She tried everything to avoid hand-to-face contact. But after days of resistance, she weakened. Slowly her hand inched up her side, elbow tucked in close, past her shoulder, up against her neck, and when it got close enough, it lunged. Fingers fluttered across her lips, over her nose, up to her eyes, and then her palm grabbed onto her face like a suction cup and wouldn’t let go.
It wasn’t pretty.
Now the woman is in therapy for PFTD—Post Face-Touching Disorder. And she’s not alone. People all over town, across the county, indeed around the world are meeting in support groups called Face-Touchers Anonymous. They have a secret handshake—that looks a lot like an elbow bump, the sponsors give away hand sanitizer (so that’s where it all went) and they wear doggie cones-of-shame.
Since the worldwide panic over the outbreak of the coronavirus, or COVID-19, we have been given strict instructions by scientists, medical professionals and the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC): wash your hands and don’t touch your face.
Really? Who touches their face, other than to occasionally scratch our nose or rub our eyes?
It ends up we all do. A lot. On average about 23 times an hour. We bite our nails, caress our chin with our thumb and forefinger, wipe away a makeup smudge, dislodge crusties from places where we don’t want them, rest our jaw in our palm, cover a yawn, eat finger food. The more we try not to, the more we feel the magnetic pull of our mug.
Research finds that we touch our face to sooth ourselves when we’re anxious or nervous. They say face-exploration helps to relieve stress and manage our emotions. We run our fingers through our hair, wring our hands and scratch our heads. Try it—-cup your cheek in your hand right now and see how…no wait! Put rubber gloves on first. Now do it. Doesn’t that cold smelly rubber feel good against your downy cheek?
My own personal habit is probably a carry-over from when I sucked my thumb as a child. I make a loose fist and place the backs of my fingers against my face: the pointer finger against the bottom lip, middle finger against the upper lip, and ring finger against the bottom of my nose. Then I rub the peach fuzz of my fingers up and down against my lips and nose. I am touching my face, and touching it right where I’m not supposed to—in the T-zone. The eyes, the nose, and the mouth. But by golly, my emotions are in check.
How do we stop our habitual face-touching? One way is through punishment and reward. If you catch yourself with your hand on your face, try extending your fingers on that hand for a minute or two until the sensation is uncomfortable but not harmful. (Take your hand away from your face first.) After a few of these hand stretches, you’ll be more aware of your hands and their undesirable relationship with your face.
As for a reward: if your hand starts to make a move for your face and you stop it, go directly to the fridge and reward yourself with a cold beverage. A Corona beer, perhaps.
You may let The Thunker know what you think at her e-mail address, donoholdt@gmail.com.
© 2020 Sarah Donohoe
