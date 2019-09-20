The musicians are in their places. The dissonant sound they produce collectively as they warm up, consisting of every note in the chromatic scale, creates a din of energy in the music hall. Controlled chaos. Gradually the tympanis are quiet, the horns stop blaring, the woodwinds finish their trills and runs, and the strings fade away.
The oboist blows an A and the players repeat it back to her in unison. They adjust a tuning peg, a mouthpiece, a reed; then they hush. The musicians are ready.
The conductor walks on stage, footsteps echoing on the wood floor as he crosses with long strides to the podium. The audience applauds eagerly.
After the conductor bows to the full hall he turns to his orchestra and steps up onto the podium. He discretely tugs at his waistcoat, straightens his bow tie, scans the stage, nods, and lifts his baton. The air stirs as the musicians bring their instruments into position. With all eyes on the conductor, they wait.
At this moment the audience holds its collective breath. Holds it. Holds it. Oh, the elation of anticipation!
And then, from somewhere in the mezzanine, like a single gunshot, someone shatters the silence with a cough. The expanded air in the music hall collapses like cotton candy when it touches water. The suspended moment of sweet silence is ruined.
People in the audience shift in their seats, glancing slightly in the direction of the offender, wondering, Jane Austen-like, who could be so uncouth. The conductor tries to hide his grimace. His arm drops ever so slightly. The musicians blink. And then he brings his arm down, the first note is played, and the concert begins. But, as if we saw the magician slip the card up his sleeve, the magic moment is lost by that cough.
At classical performances, silence is as much a “note” as the musical notes on the score. (This goes for many other types of performances as well. Silence is a part of the script in a play, in choral music and certainly in mime!) Patrons of the arts should know better than to cough at any point during a production, or at least plan in advance for the unintended hack.
Of course it is the nature of humans to get a tickle in our throats from time to time. But a handkerchief to the mouth serves as an effective muffler. (It is best to keep the hanky on one’s lap to avoid frantic, last-second searching.) If an itch comes on suddenly, a sleeve is an acceptable substitute. Cough drops are available from the ushers and should be unwrapped prior to the dimming of the lights. Better yet, BYOCD. Then you can be assured the lozenge dissolving on your tongue is your favorite flavor.
It was announced at a symphony performance I attended last year that the concert was being recorded for an album. The audience was asked to refrain from making any noise whatsoever, especially between movements. No one coughed, sneezed, wheezed or even sniffed. With several thousand people in the music hall, the pure, unadulterated silence was euphoric. It can be done!
Sometimes, especially in the winter, the sound of coughing at a concert comes in surround-sound, ricocheting from patron to patron in the theater, almost without pause. It is like a dripping faucet: once I become aware of it I can’t get it off my mind. What must it be like for the conductor, I often wonder, when he hears percussion where none is written on the score?
There are two pieces I know of that were composed to challenge the capacity of an audience to observe—and participate—in silence. In 1949 Yves Klein wrote the Monotone-Silence Symphony. In this composition, the orchestra and chorus hold one tone (a D major chord) for close to 20 minutes. Then the reverberation of that music continues in its silence as the players sit still for another 20 minutes. (Imagine their rehearsal!) The performance was sold out when the piece was presented in New York City in 2013.
Also in 1949, John Cage composed 4’33”, a work that involves a pianist at a piano, in silence, for four minutes, 33 seconds. (Yes, I watched the entire piece performed on You Tube. I did not, however, spend 40 minutes with Klein’s symphony.) What is baffling is that Klein and Cage were unaware of each other and were therefore not influenced by the other as they each produced their respective silent pieces.
Klein came to believe silence was the most important part of his work. He said, “This silence is so marvelous because it grants happenstance and even sometimes the possibility of true happiness, if only for a moment…” I’m sure he did not write any coughs into his score.
