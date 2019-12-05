We had a game plan for Thanksgiving: drive straight up the middle and don’t stop until we get there. But Old Man Winter took the opportunity to remind us who wins every time, with his first downs coming one after the other in the form of cold and ice and snow. At the last minute he showed mercy and called a time out. I quickly gathered in a huddle with my lifelong coach, we decided to go for it, and we took off for the goal line: Omaha.
We made it! What a team, Mom and me.
As we drove through America’s heartland toward the largest city in Nebraska, I patiently answered Mom’s questions numerous times.
“Where are we going?” she asked.
“To Omaha to spend Thanksgiving with Ned and his family. He’s your oldest son.”
“Why are the crops brown?” she wondered aloud.
“It’s winter so the fields are resting, Mom. The crops will grow again in the spring.”
“Why are there so many towers?” she asked in awe. I had never noticed all the towers. They’re everywhere. As soon as we passed one, another would appear on the horizon.
“Good eye, Mom! The towers all have something to do with communications. Radio towers, cell phone towers, telecommunications.”
“Gobble, gobble. Easy on the throttle,” she read aloud the digital sign as we pass it, then laughed freely. It was a beautiful sound.
After a while she said, “I feel sorry for the farmers. Look at all that water!”
I didn’t have an answer for that one. There was so much water! Interstate exit ramps disappeared into standing lakes. Stop signs marked drowned intersections, power lines and fence posts rose up from mirrors of water.
Tree skeletons stood bony and bare, their roots rotted from months of saturation. Irrigation systems, stretching across corduroy rows in the fields, appeared rusted and rejected, unused for months. We saw abandoned houses, some stranded on islands surrounded on all sides by a Midwest sea. Sometimes we looked out over the breadbasket of America and instead of beholding amber waves of grain, there was water as far as we could see.
The floods began in Nebraska last March. The late-winter ground was frozen so when the rain came, it couldn’t be absorbed. It rained more and continued to rain. Interstates—some under 15 feet of water—were shut down. Bridges collapsed. Livestock drowned. Crops were washed away.
Eight months later, the water is still there.
In the Colorado Front Range flood of 2013, when the skies opened up with 12 inches of rain in just the first three hours of a multiple day deluge, buildings were swept away, sewer pipes busted open and roads crumbled and disappeared. Fifteen hundred homes and 200 businesses were destroyed in Larimer County alone. People were stranded. Rescues were conducted by zip line across raging rivers.
Eventually, the rain stopped. The sun came out and the water started to recede. All that water ran downhill, away from our high altitude town.
In Nebraska, which some people call the flatlands, there is no place for floodwater to go. It can’t drain away downhill because it is downhill. There is no prediction for when the land will be dry again. The new lakes in Nebraska may be permanent.
When my mom said she felt sorry for the farmers, it came from her heart. Her father loved working the land more than anything, and corralled his barefoot daughters into helping with the huge garden he kept after working his day job. He taught his girls to respect the land and the farmers who tilled it and toiled over it, including her own kin. The richness of black soil, the promise of green winter wheat, the sound of snapping a pea—these things are in Mom’s DNA.
So as we drove past the dry areas of rural Nebraska and looked out at pastel blue skies above tawny fields at rest (one of my favorite color combinations—that light blue against the blond stalks in the fields), Mom leaned her head back against the headrest, closed her eyes and said, “This is livin’.”
And when the sky changed and clouds began to appear, she marveled more than once at the magnificence of their shapes, shades, and shadows. Her awe at the sights around her, as if she were seeing everything for the very first time, was infectious. As we sped along the Interstate and I tried to view the surroundings through my mother’s childlike wonder, I grew to know Thanksgiving as it is truly meant to be.
Often when I take my mother on an outing, she remarks about the number of trees that cover the landscape. She is astounded at the rolling hills. She exclaims about the cold. “It’s a whole different world,” she says. Every time. I will miss it when she can’t say it anymore.
I look at my mom and observe the curiosity that has never left her, I watch her light up with surprise and delight at the smallest of things, and I sense her trust in me as I try to keep her world from shrinking.
I take her soft, cool hand, kiss her tender cheek and say, “This is livin’.”
