Imagine five siblings—a couple of rambunctious boys, a couple of innocent girls, and a little one—at home while their mother is having coffee at the next-door neighbor’s house. The youngsters decide that while the cat’s away, it’s time to play. One of the brothers leads his siblings to the kitchen where he reaches into the forsaken territory of mom’s purse and pulls out a Petri dish. Four sets of eyes grow big. The boy takes the lid off and as his brother and sisters watch, pokes his finger at the clear gelatin. They each follow suit, rubbing and swirling their fingers in the slick, slimy gel. The lid goes back on, the dish is slipped back into the purse, and the kids disperse, assuming they will never be caught.
Imagine the mother’s surprise when she finds the Petri dish a day later with green fuzzies growing in it. Four sneaky siblings, busted!
I hope her plan had been to teach her children about the bacteria growing on their fingers by having them touch the gel and then seeing what grows there. The lesson was learned but she didn’t get to be the instigator of the fun experiment. While rearing five children, she is probably used to such disappointments.
Back in the kitchen on another day, the older boy climbs up on the kitchen counter, reaches high to open the cupboard above the refrigerator, and grabs a box labeled Groats. He climbs down from the counter, pours the mystery food into a bowl, and his siblings gather around to see what groats are. To children who are used to eating Chef Boyardee Spaghetti-Os and Campbell’s alphabet soup, the unfamiliar groats look like mealy worms. (Groats are the hulled kernels of various cereal grains such as oat, wheat and barley. Steel-cut oats are simply sliced-up groats.)
“Gross!” the innocent girls chime in unison.
“Groats!” the brothers chortle. They leave the box, bowl, and groats for their mother to deal with when she finds the disorder later.
This simple memory came to mind when a friend told me about one John Brinkley, who claimed to be a medical doctor in the first half of the 20th century. He implanted goat testicles into male patients who hoped for increased or restored virility. (I heard this gross goat story and it reminded me of groats. Goats. Groats. It’s an obvious transition. Do I need to explain further?)
This goat gland transplant “doctor” Brinkley was a fraud with no medical degree yet he achieved national notoriety and great wealth, continuing his practice for almost 20 years, based in the little town of Milford, Kansas. He ran hospitals in several states (and ran from several states that wanted him behind bars), operated while intoxicated, and was sued more than a dozen times for wrongful death. He promoted his eclectic procedure as a cure for more than two dozen inflictions, from dementia to emphysema to flatulence. He was a bigamist, marrying one of his wives after only four days of courtship. Yet he was revered by hundreds of thousands, running for governor of Kansas twice and almost winning once. (Almost. Thank goodness voters did not elect a swindler into public office. Imagine the folly!)
The owner of the Los Angeles Times newspaper invited Brinkley to California, promising to make him the most famous surgeon in America if he could successfully transplant goat testicles into one of his editors. (I wonder if the editor had a choice in the matter. Fortunately for him, the operation was deemed a success.) Brinkley was so enamored with the money and potential patients in LA that he almost moved his practice there. However, the California medical board refused his application for a license.
Eventually his gross goat gland gaff caught up with Brinkley and he died nearly broke due to the large number of malpractice, wrongful death and fraud suits brought against him.
It is hard to believe people were so gullible a hundred years ago. Are we any different today?
By the way, did you know the word gullible is not in the dictionary? Go ahead, look it up.
You may let The Thunker know what you think at her e-mail address, donoholdt@gmail.com.
© 2019 Sarah Donohoe
