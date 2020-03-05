What would the world be like without sound? Would we mind it? Would we miss the far-off rush of traffic if there were no planes, trains and automobiles? What would go through our minds if we turned on the radio and heard nothing? What if we stepped outside and all the birds stopped communicating (chirping, hooting, cawing, screeching, singing)? Would we panic if the wind stopped blowing and all the trees stood perfectly still and noiseless? How would we react if dogs quit barking, squirrels quit romping and cows stopped mooing?
I may ponder this more than the average auditory being because I lost 100 percent of the hearing in my right ear when I was about six years old due to complications from mumps. Because my vulnerability to deafness is twice that of the average two-eared person, I sometimes try to imagine a life of complete silence. (Also, I am extremely conscious of protecting my “good ear. ” I carry earplugs with me always and use them often. My efforts have paid off—my left ear tests above average for my age.)
On the days when I focus on being grateful for my hearing, I become aware of the plethora of sounds bombarding us each day: the first snaps and pops of the house as the morning temperature begins to rise, the groan of complaint by the antique bed as I get up (it’s the bed, not me. I swear.), the closet door sliding on its track, the dresser drawer opening and closing, the crescendo moans of the coffee maker, the clink of the knife against the glass as I scoop peanut butter out of the jar, milk poured into a glass, the chair scraping against the wood floor, the newspaper pages crinkling as I turn them, the swish of my winter coat as I put it on, and the garage door raising. This list barely scrapes the surface of the cacophony of sounds we hear all day long.
Each of these sounds is either 1) a note of the scale or 2) a percussive sound which means it has no identifiable key (i. e., the lamp switch, a cup being set on the counter, footsteps on the stairs, typing on the computer, the thump of something heavy in the dryer).
Because I knew I’d be writing a column about this, I spent a couple of days with my phone’s pitch pipe app, trying to figure out the tone of many of the sounds I hear each day. Here’s a sampling of my experiment:
The clock’s Westminster chimes: the key of D. The gongs marking the hour are in A and D together. The tock is in F.
Honking geese on the lake: F# and G, depending on their level of excitement.
Coffee pouring into my cup: D (this depends on how quickly the coffee pours, but with my pot, I have to pour relatively slowly or the coffee ends up everywhere but in the cup. Practice has helped me become a steady pourer in the key of D.)
Furnace fan: A# (try this at home. It’s hard to figure out.)
Electric toothbrush: C (Sometimes I hum what I think the note will be before I turn on the toothbrush to see how close I come. On the days when I am spot on, I tell myself I have perfect pitch.)
Window shades being raised: F# (like the pouring of coffee, this depends on the speed at which the shades are raised. I wasn’t in a hurry the day I tested them. If I had been, the key would be higher.)
Microwave beep: A# (this stays the same no matter how fast or slowly I touch the button.)
Dishwasher alert: C—E—G. (Every time I hear this three-note progression I think of a movement in Beethoven’s Für Elise and can’t help but start humming it.)
Fridge door-open alert: B (who decided this? The CEO of GE? Or did GE survey parents with more than three kids to find out which pitch would be the most annoying?)
Oven timer: C (It’s curious: all of my kitchen appliances are GE yet each makes a different pitch.)
Lid being placed on the ceramic compost bucket: A#.
Imagine the ruckus if we heard all of these sounds at the same time. Would we prefer silence?
Since we are talking about sound, I would be remiss if I did not mention a blooper in last week’s column, pointed out most graciously by Sybil B., who said,
“In your column about Sadie Hawkins day, I noticed that you called someone a coronet player. I just noticed this same error in a book I was reading. Coronets are little crowns and there's a book or movie called ‘Kind Hearts and Coronets’ but the musical instrument that is like a trumpet is actually a cornet. ”
That makes sense. A coronet is worn for a coronation. A cornet is played—in the key of B flat.
