There’s nothing like a family reunion. Unlike class reunions, the gathering of family includes multiple generations. Unlike weddings, everyone at a family reunion is related. Almost everyone, anyway. In the case of the family reunion my affiliate Joe and I hosted last weekend, there were several honorary family members in attendance who did not share last names, ancestors, family tall tales, or bathrooms.
Joe’s family comes together annually to weave and tighten the love knots of one big, grateful heart that focuses on adoration and acceptance, whether there’s a common bloodline or not. Boyfriends, girlfriends, childhood friends, old classmates, college roommates—if someone shows up, related or not, they are treated like family. The more the merrier! Have another brownie and let’s sing a song together!
One newcomer this year was the boyfriend of Hannah, Joe’s second-cousin-once-removed, I think. (Joe’s mother is Hannah’s grandfather’s cousin. Go ahead, try to figure it out.) Zac was a first-timer at the annual reunion so he had at least 35 new names to try to remember (he already knew about a dozen or so). Many of Hannah’s relatives had to remember Zac’s name in return. Funny thing is, some of those relatives wanted to call him Josh. Zac-called-Josh told us this is something he deals with regularly. (This must have been challenging when he ran for office. He rose above the moniker mix-up and is now mayor of his small Missouri town).
Zac confirmed that men named Zach often get called Josh. The confusion is so common that there’s a website called “Why do people call me Josh?” In the words of my idol, columnist Dave Barry, I’m not making this up. People often mistake Zach for Josh. My question: what do Zachs and Joshes call each other?
While we’re on the subject of names, a loyal reader suggested that I address the topic of body parts named after people, so I looked into it.
Did you know Fallopian tubes, the thin tubes that connect a female’s ovaries and uterus, are named after 16th-century Italian Gabriele Falloppio? Not only did he discover this particular female body part, in the mid-1500s he developed a chemically treated linen sheath that served as a contraceptive for males, which also helped decrease the rate of syphilis transmission. This guy Falloppio was pretty important to the health of the human population! The man deserved the honor of having a part of a woman’s body named after him. (In the same vein, I’m all for elevating the reference to women’s soccer. From now on I’m calling the game soccer and I’m calling the other, lesser game men’s soccer.)
More on tubes: You know how your ears pop when you hike above treeline or fly in an airplane? That popping comes from your Eustachian tubes, which drain goobery stuff—also known as mucus—away from your middle ear. These little tubes are named after another Italian scientist, Bartolomeo Eustachi. He discovered all sorts of information about the human body in the 1550s but didn’t dare publish his findings for fear of being excommunicated from the Catholic Church. I wonder what Jesus would have thought about that, especially if he had had an ear infection that needed treatment.
There are other body parts named after people: There’s the Adam’s apple (read Genesis in the Bible for an explanation if you need one), the Achilles tendon (get to know some Greek mythology) and the Funny Bone, named after Jerry Seinfeld.
If you find any of this the least bit mesmerizing, then you’ll be interested to know that the term mesmerize is derived from an 18th century German physician, Franz Mesmer, who founded a medical practice called mesmerism, where he put his patients into a trance-like state to unclog an invisible fluid that flowed through the body. Eventually, in 1778 Mesmer was accused of fraud and was run out of town. Despite this, his practice did eventually lead to the modern day application of hypnosis.
You may let The Thunker know what you think at her e-mail address, donoholdt@gmail.com.
© 2019 Sarah Donohoe
