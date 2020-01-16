Estes Park resident Jeff Sanders left this Earth on January 13, 2020 at 72 years old. Jeffrey Neil Sanders was born August 3, 1947 in Butler, PA. His parents were Leo and Peggy (Gilbert) Sanders. Jeff graduated from St. Mary’s University in San Antonio, TX with a degree in Math. He began a career with Frost Bank as a Systems Programming Analyst in 1967 spanning over 50 years. On October 31, 1997 he married his best friend, Donna Reiter, at YMCA of the Rockies. They moved to Estes Park together in 2007 as it was a lifelong goal of theirs to be together in the mountains they loved. Jeff was a board member of The Cultural Arts Council and enjoyed railroading, hiking and travel, music (from metal to jazz), photography, history, poetry, comedy and comics as well as film. He is remembered by friends and family as an extremely intellectual, spiritual, fun-loving, kind and generous soul. He is survived by his wife Donna of Estes Park, children Matt Sanders of Northglenn, CO and Nicole Sanders of San Antonio, TX and their Mom, Diana Sanders-Gonzalez. Also surviving are his grandchildren Brooklyn and Bailey Moore, brother Rod Sanders and his wife Judy of San Antonio and sister Carol Santos of Arlington, TX, nieces Kelly Lee-Green and Carrie Santos-Brown. He was preceded in death by his parents. A gathering to celebrate Jeff’s life will take place at The Notchtop Restaurant on Friday, January 17th, 2020 at 5 p.m. Celebration of Life will follow in San Antonio, TX at a later date to be determined. In his memory, donations may be made to Harmony Foundation or Big Dogs-Huge Paws in care of Allnutt Funeral service 1302 Graves Avenue Estes Park, CO 80517. See www.allnuttestes.com.
