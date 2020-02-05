Dorothy H. Scott, 94, passed away at home on January 26th in Estes Park.
A Celebration of Life service will be held at the United Methodist Church of Estes Park on Saturday, February 15th at 10:30 a.m.
Dorothy was born May 4th, 1925 in Fairbury, IL to Mona and Walter Henning. Dorothy earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Business Administration from the University of Denver. It was there that Dorothy met her husband William Scott (Bill) who proceeded her in death (2008). They were married on June 27, 1954. Together they owned and operated many businesses in Estes Park including Manor RV Park, Highlander Laundry, Century 21 Real Estate and more.
She is survived by her daughter Cheryl Lancaster, son Sid, daughter-in-law Lois, granddaughter Lucy, sister-in-law Marion Henning, many nieces and nephews, as well as many friends.
Dorothy was a member of the United Methodist Church of Estes Park and the Estes Park Senior Citizens Center. She loved the Silver Sneakers exercise program, Wii bowling, and socializing. Dorothy was known for her sense of humor, quick wit, optimism, sweet tooth, and loving nature.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Estes Park Senior Citizens Center in care of Allnutt Funeral Service 1302 Graves Ave Estes Park, CO 80517.
