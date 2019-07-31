William Lawrence Conger 82, of Estes Park, CO, died on July 26, 2019 in his home with family by his side.
Bill was born to Harold and Lera (Dixon) Conger in Danville, PA, on June 19, 1937. They moved to Louisville, KY where he graduated from Atherton High School in 1955. Bill attended the University of Louisville Speed School of Engineering in Louisville, KY, and received his bachelor’s degree in 1960. He then attended the University of Pennsylvania to complete his PhD in 1965.
Bill married his first wife, Carol Ann Seaton, in 1961. He remarried on December 14, 1979 in Lexington, KY, to Caryl Jane Worthington, his wife of 40 years. Caryl and Bill moved to Blacksburg, VA in 1983 and stayed until 2003 when they retired to Estes Park, CO.
Bill was a chemical engineer at Esso (now Exxon Mobile), an Associate Professor in Chemical Engineering and Dean of Extension at the University of Kentucky and the Department Head of Chemical Engineering for 18 years at Virginia Polytechnic Institute and State University. He was a member of the Boy Scouts of America and earned his Eagle Scout on October 13, 1953. Later, the Boy Scouts of America awarded him the Order of the Arrow Vigil, the Silver Beaver, and the District Award of Merit from the Blue Grass Council in Lexington, KY.
Bill was Vice-President of the Estes Park Gun and Archery Club and served as chairperson for the Little Valley Home Owners Road Committee.
He had many hobbies including hiking, canoeing, hunting, fishing, traveling, his dogs, and Disney vacations. Anyone who knew him knew he loved telling stories and knew of his love for Native American art. Bill was honest, ethical and principled in work, family and life. His son often heard him say “It builds character.”
He is survived by his wife Caryl Jane Worthington Conger of Estes Park, CO, son Christopher Lee Conger (Michelle) of Batavia, IL, daughters Catherine Elizabeth Conger Davis (Randy) of Tuscumbia, AL, and Susan Marie Conger Vest (Mark) of Pinetop, AZ, brothers Richard Byron Conger (Maggie) of Chapel Hill, NC, and Stephen Lee Conger (Marie) of Lexington, KY, and grandchildren Hanna Victoria Conger, Jacob Christopher Conger, Samuel Roland Conger, Nicholas John Conger, William Randall Davis, Christopher Clayton Davis, Katherine Grace Davis, Jennalin Marie Vest and Caralea Lorien Vest.
A private family service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers the family suggests donations in Bill’s name be made to the Rocky Mountain Nature Conservancy or the Pet Association of Estes Park in care of Allnutt Funeral Service, 1302 Graves Ave., Estes Park, CO 80517.
To leave a message to the family please visit www.allnuttestespark.com .
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.