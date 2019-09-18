Gordon M. Pedersen

Born June 29, 1934 in Bellevue, Nebraska to John and Dagmar Pedersen. Gordon was raised in Ft. Collins and graduated from FCHS Class of ’52. He attended CSU and finished his degree as a Certified Public Accountant at Denver University.
He met Marilyn Croissant of Greeley, in Estes Park where they were working summer jobs and had their first date at the Rock Inn, which they would later own. They were married in June of 1957 and Gordon took a job with Arthur Anderson in Chicago where they had their first child, David. They moved back to Denver in 1960 and had their second son Chris in 1961. 1964 brought their daughter Sharon. Gordon began collecting antique and classic cars in 1968 and still has some of the original cars he purchased then. In 1971 he purchased the historic Dunraven Cottage in Estes Park, saving it from destruction by one hour.
After a great career as a CPA he moved the family to Boulder and became V.P and Treasurer of Affiliated Bank Shares of Colorado. He also became a Certified Financial Planner. Gordon was an entrepreneur and owned and operated numerous businesses in Estes Park including The Rock Inn, Rocky Mountain Park Tours, Boulder Limousine Service and Estes Park Taxi with his sons.
He retired from banking in 1993, the year his only grandchild Christopher (CJ) was born. CJ and Gordon had special relationship that continues today. Gordon and Marilyn were divorced in 1996. Gordon married Lois Smith in 2001 and while the marriage did not last, she is still a part of the family.
Gordon was immediately bored with retirement and opened Estes Park Limousines and began a wild career in transportation. Weddings, bachelor and bachelorette parties, airport shuttles and birthday parties, all hours of the day. Eventually he sold the limousines and concentrated on weddings. Gordon was ordained and became a Wedding Officiate performing over 100 wedding services. He was Minister, an excellent wedding photographer (thanks Marsha) and chauffeur in his beloved 1939 Rolls Royce. He was a longtime member of Mt. Calvary Lutheran Church. His Christian faith guided his life.
Gordon was preceded in death by his parents, brothers Harold, Stan and Dale and sister Evelyn, his son David and Marilyn. He is survived by son Chris, wife Susan of Loveland and grandson CJ of Norman Oklahoma, daughter Sharon Bradford of Estes Park and her partner Steve Bianco, his brother Warren and his sister Joanne Slizeski of Estes Park and a very large extended family.
Gordon had too many hobbies and interests to count in his 85 years and his beloved home reflected that, it was more of a museum. Gordon passed away September 14, 2019 at his home, looking at Lake Estes and Longs Peak surrounded by his family after battling cancer.
There will be a private funeral at Estes Valley Memorial Gardens. A happy, casual celebration of his life will be held at his home on 2031 Mall Rd, Saturday, October 5 from 1 until 4 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Mt. Calvary Church or The Estes Park Volunteer Fire Department in his honor, in care of Allnutt Funeral Service 1302 Graves Ave. Estes Park 80517, they helped him on numerous occasions!
