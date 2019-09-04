The celebration of the life of Linda Jean Mckee will be September 14, 2019. There will be a memorial service at 2:00 p.m. at the Presbyterian Community Church of the Rockies, 1700 Brodie Avenue in Estes Park. Following the service there will be a reception and sharing of memories at the American Legion Post 119, 850 North St. Vrain Avenue. Come join Linda’s family and friends to remember the life of this wonderful woman.
