Beloved wife, mother and community member, Rebecca Butler Power, passed away Thursday, January 16, 2020 while on vacation in Key West, Florida. She was born on May 17, 1960 in Ft. Wayne, IN to Judy Fox Bergfeld and David R. Fox. Both preceded her in death.
She leaves behind to cherish her memory her loving husband, Barry Power, daughters Elizabeth Butler (Jac Caggiano) of Dublin, CA, Katherine Butler (Michael Arthur) of Indianapolis, IN, Roxanne Butler of the Gold Coast, Australia, and step-son Chad Power of Littleton, CO. She is also survived by three granddaughters, Roxana and Emma Arthur and Aurora Butler-Caggiano, her sister Vickie Fox (Jeff Yarbrough), Phoenix, AZ, her brother Tim Fox, Davenport, IA., step-mother Christine Fox Johnston (Howard Johnston), niece Christina Fox, nephews Sam Bronicki, Adam Bronicki, Cameron Fox, Aaron Butler (Natacha Poirier Butler) and Ryan Lee (Melisa Lee), as well as her aunts and cousins.
Becky graduated from Mishawaka High School and Indiana University at South Bend. She also received her Juris Doctorate from Notre Dame University School of Law. She has practiced law in Elkhart, IN for 35 years at her firm, Butler Power Law. She also maintained a home and law office in Estes Park, CO. She was a member of the Morning Rotary Club, the Estes Park Chamber of Commerce, and three book clubs (she did love to read!).
Becky had an amazing passion for many things including travel, her law practice and dedication to helping others, gardening and all things floral, entertaining others, all animals, but especially her dogs and nature just to name a few. However, her greatest passion in life was her family and she felt her greatest reward was becoming ‘Yia-Yia’ (Greek for Grandmother) to her granddaughters. Becky’s bright personality and loving heart will be missed beyond measure.
The family requests that in lieu of flowers, that donations be made to the Wellfield Botanic Gardens in Elkhart or an animal charity of your choosing.
A celebration of her life will be held at the Lerner Crystal Ballroom on Saturday, February 8, from 1:00-4:00 p.m. To honor her love of color and flowers, bright floral attire is encouraged.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.