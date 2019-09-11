Ross Edward Bair, 67, of Estes Park, passed away Sunday, September 8, 2019, surrounded by his loving family. Born in Des Moines, Iowa on September 9, 1951, he was the son of Raymond and Darlene Bair. Ross went to high school at Hoover and enlisted in the Navy in 1969-1971 as a Machinist.
In 1987, Ross moved his family to Estes Park. Ross drove a semi-truck for many years and owned and operated Lone Pine Collision from 1995-2001, before selling it. He retired from Estes Valley Collision two years ago. Ross had a passion for cars; loved restoring and working on them. Ross loved to make people laugh, and everyone he met, has a “Rosco” story to tell. Ross enjoyed taking road trips back to Iowa to see his family, going to Blackhawk, fishing, loved his guns and going to the shooting range, and spending time with his faithful companion, Mindy the beagle.
Ross is survived by his children whom he loved so much; Jeremy Bair and granddaughter Madison of Ft. Collins and Shannon DeJaynes and grandson Jake of Estes Park. Ross is also survived by his brother Dennis (Lisa) Bair of Urbandale, IA, brother Darwin (Carol) Bair of Altoona, IA and sister Karen (Dave) Heaviland of Avon, IN; several nieces and nephews and his beagle, Mindy.
Ross is preceeded in death by his parents. There will be no funeral service held, as Ross did not want that. A family get together will be planned in the future.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to any of your local animal shelters. Ross was an avid dog lover, a donation in his name, to help out animals, would be something he would have loved!
