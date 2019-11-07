Estes Park resident and businessman Gary Kile died October 30, 2019 at Medical Center of the Rockies in Loveland. He was 76 years old.
Gary Ernest Kile was born December 28, 1942 in Paris, IL. His parents were John and Maxine (Cundiff) Kile. Gary was an Art Designer and Illustrator for large companies in Florida. Growing up, he was an Eagle Scout and served his country in the United States Army. After visiting Estes Park in 1971, he decided to make it his home and in 1973 moved there permanently. In the mid 1980s, he started the Estes Park Knife Company located on Moraine Avenue which he owned and operated until selling the business in 2016. During that time, he enjoyed traveling, especially fond of African safaris.
Gary is survived by many friends, including his cat, Chester. Friends are invited to celebrate Gary’s life at a gathering on Sunday, November 17 from 3:00 to 5:00 p.m. at the American Legion Post # 119 850 N. St. Vrain Ave. Estes Park.
