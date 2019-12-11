Stephen B. Butler passed away at his daughter Jennifer’s home in Ogden, Utah in the early morning hours of December 1, 2019 after a lengthy illness that turned suddenly.
Steve moved to Estes Park in 1979, where he met the love of his life, Roberta Gordon, who preceded him in death on February 17, 2017. They were together for almost 40 years. They shared a mutual love of anything relating to motorcycles, their family, and the mountains of the Estes Valley.
Steve, who was affectionately known as “Papa” to almost everyone after the births of his four grandchildren, was born in Crowley, Louisiana to Larre and Aloysia (Carter) Butler on June 5, 1951. He was preceded in death by his parents and his sister Beverly Dominguez.
Papa leaves behind two brothers, LG (Corliss) Butler and Brandon (Kam) Butler; two children, Jennifer (Jeff Sharp) Juneau and John-Reid (Toni) Gordon; his four beloved grandchildren, Brandi (Eric) Maddalena, Michaela (Nic) Maddalena, J’Lyn (Lain) Bernhardt, and Dylan (Logan) Maddalena; his in-laws, Jay, Penny, and niece Wendy Roberts; his two great-grandchildren, Sawyer and Kenny; and his BMW motorcycle and Toyota truck.
A celebration of life will be held in May 2020 by family and close friends. Steve was an admirer, connoisseur, and advocate of Native American art and culture. His family asks that any donations be to any tribe’s scholarship funds, non-profit organizations, or art galleries.
A memorial motorcycle (or car) ride will take place May 5 2020, up Hwy. 7 ending at Eagle Plumes where a celebration of life will take place. Information will be printed closer to that date.
