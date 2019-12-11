Stephen B. Butler

Estes Park, CO (80517)

Today

Occasional snow showers. Temps nearly steady in the mid 30s. Winds W at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 60%. Snow accumulations less than one inch..

Tonight

Variably cloudy with snow showers. Low 29F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 60%. Snowfall around one inch.