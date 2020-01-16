Everett Carl Scott -”Scotty”

Everett Carl Scott, known as“E.C” or “Scotty” to those who were close to him, left this world for a more peaceful place on January 3rd, 2020 in Estes Park, CO. Scotty had suffered a lengthy battle with Alzheimers disease. He is now free to be the generous, kind, patient, calm spirit he truly was and how we all knew him best. Scotty is preceded in death by his parents Carl and Viola Scott of Boulder, CO, his sister Sandra Wolf and brother Gary Scott. He is survived by truly loving, devoted wife Linda, his son Jeff, niece Lisa Bethune, nephew Dan Wolf, and Linda’s children, Michelle Price-Miller and Kevin Price.
Scotty was born on March 13, 1943 in Laramie, WY. His family moved to Yampa, CO in 1944 and later settled in Boulder around 1955. He resided much of his life in Boulder and the surrounding area. In his 20s he served in the Air Force National Guard for six years. His professional life was spent mostly with what was once known as the “Telephone Company.” He started as a lineman for Mountain Bell in the 60s, was promoted to field engineer for all the FAA centers in the U.S. in the 80s and retired after 35 years from Lucent Technologies in the early 90s.
Scotty enjoyed quietly helping those around him more than anything. He was always there to lend a hand when called on and generously volunteered his time to many causes, organizations, friends and family throughout the years. Most noteworthy was his support of Boy Scout Troop 171 and the Telephone Pioneers of America. He enjoyed time with his family and friends and had a keen sense of what was important in life, and was not. Skiing was very much on the important list, as was humor and a good practical joke. He attended First Presbyterian Church in Boulder, CO since his 20 s and was an active member of the congregation. He truly cherished his time with the church and his relationship with God.
Services are to be announced a future date. If you wish to contribute to his memory, in lieu of flowers, please make a donation to Estes Park Health’s Prospect Park Living Center, First Presbyterian Church in Boulder, Colorado, The Alzheimer's Research Foundation, or a charity of your preference.
