Robert L. Munkres, born August 18, 1930, died on October 13, 2019 in Estes Park, Colorado. Bob was born and raised in the North Platte Valley of Nebraska, the son of a rancher and a school teacher. He graduated from Nebraska Wesleyan University and subsequently received his doctorate from the University of Nebraska at Lincoln. In the 1950’s Bob was a seasonal ranger-historian at Fort Laramie National Historic Site. He first taught political science at the University of Wisconsin Extension Division and then from 1960 until 1999 he was a beloved professor of political science and history at Muskingum College in New Concord, Ohio. Following his retirement, Bob continued to teach a course at Muskingum on American Indians until 2004 when he and his wife Jeannette moved to Estes Park.
Bob published three books, including Saleratus and Sagebrush, numerous chapters in other books, and more than 300 articles and reviews in journals and magazines. For over 41 years Bob was an important contributor to the Tombstone Epitaph, and readers of the Epitaph will miss his unique and interesting pieces on Western history. Since moving to Estes Park, Bob was a regular speaker on topics of Western history at Rocky Mountain National Park.
Bob’s loving wife Jeanette died in 2013. Bob and Jeannette were committed educators, but they were also committed mentors for students both in and out of the classroom. They maintained these relationships long after the students had left Muskingum. In fact, they remained involved with their lives, careers and families until the day of their deaths. For that, many will be forever grateful.
Bob is survived by his twin brother, Dr. James Munkres of Massachusetts.
Memorial donations in Bob’s name may be sent to the American Indian College Fund, 8333 Greenwood Boulevard, #120, Denver, Colorado, 80221.
Please visit www.allnuttestespark.com for updates on service information.
