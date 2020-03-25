It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Susan T. Mack due to complications of a heart condition for which she was seeking treatment.
Born on December 6th 1946 in Blue Island, Illinois, Sue moved to Estes Park, Colorado in 1988. Shortly thereafter began work at the Estes Park School District in food services.
Her work history continued through many local businesses, ultimately retiring from YMCA of the Rockies.
Susan is preceded in death by her parents, Edward and Loretta Pettijohn, and her brother Robert Pettijohn. She is survived by her brother Kevin (Janice) Pettijohn and her children Christopher (Jeanette) Mack, Lisa (Andrew McLaughlin) Mack, and Stacy Mack, three grandchildren, and a large extended family.
Sue became a mother figure to a generation of youth as they were welcomed into her home, ultimately as family. Her caring and loving nature was offered to every person and animal she met. Her passion for cooking was an extension of her love to a vast number of people. Whether through her place of work, or her kitchen at home, her giving nature fed many.
She will be missed by all who were blessed to have known her, and especially by her children.
In light of current events, a memorial service for Susan will be postponed until further notice. Her family will be honoring her memory with commemorative display within the Estes Park community. If you would like to donate please see the information below.
Premier Members Credit Union
453 E Wonderview Ave.
Estes Park, CO. 80517
303-657-7000
Susan Mack Donation Account
If you would like to honor Susan in a different way, the gift of a home cooked meal for someone you appreciate would be a wonderful tribute to celebrate her memory.
Oh and one more thing...YAHTZEE!
