Ramona Ann Cameron Worley

July 15, 1933 – January 29, 2020
Ramona Cameron Worley was born in Greeley on July 15, 1933. She was the daughter of Tracy and Agnes (Barta) Cameron. She spent her first 12 years in Greeley. After World War II, the family moved to Cheyenne where she graduated from Cheyenne High School in 1951.
Mona moved to Denver and worked in the dental clinic at Lowry Air Force Base where she met her future husband, Donald L. Worley. They were married September 6, 1953 in Cheyenne. They then moved to St. Louis where Donald enrolled in dental school at St. Louis University. She earned her National Dental Assistant certification in 1954. The family then moved to Belleville, IL in 1957 where Donald opened his dental practice. Mona graduated from Southwestern Illinois College in 1969.
Mona became very active in the Daughters of the American Revolution and was very active in the Belleville Chapter. She was the Bicentennial Regent and the chapter gave 102 patriotic programs during the Bicentennial. The chapter received a Freedoms Foundation award in 1976. She went on to hold four State Chairmanships in Illinois DAR, was State Registrar, and Division Director.
Her husband was forced to retire in 1985 for health reasons and passed away in 1986. Two years later, Mona sold their home and fulfilled her childhood dream to live in Estes Park.
She authored several books: "Look Behind Your Mirror,” the history of her father's family; "Valley Forge…In Search of That Winter Patriot," published by the Sons of the American Revolution; and a book for her grandchildren called "Nan's Book... Lessons on Living." Her most recent project was a book on Sacajawea and her long life on the Wind River Reservation in Wyoming, published in 2011.
Mona was an avid hiker and cross-country skier. She climbed Longs Peak at age eleven in 1944 while a camper at Cheley Trails End in Glen Haven. Mona was a letter artist and a silhouette cutter in her later years. She coordinated an Estes Park widows and divorcees’ group for seven years and was a founding fellow in the Christian Church in Estes Park. She served that church two terms as church clerk and was the general chairman when the church bought the Frank Lane Dance Ranch in 1999. She has attended Mountain View Bible Fellowship since 2003.
She worked for the Estes Park Health Center for a time after arriving in town. Mona served one term as Vice Regent of Namaqua Chapter DAR in Loveland, CO and gave many living history programs through that chapter. She was formerly a member of the St. Louis and Colorado Calligraphy Guilds and she was a Founding Fellow in the American College of Genealogists.
She is survived by one son in Chicago, David Keith Worley (Stephen Benner), three grandchildren Rebecca Tressler, Christopher Worley, and Olivia Decocq of Arizona, and several great-grandchildren, and many friends and extended family.
Burial took place at Estes Valley Memorial Gardens 10:00 a.m. Tuesday, February 4, 2020. The funeral service was held at Mountain View Bible Fellowship in Estes Park, CO on Tuesday, February 4, 2020 at 3:30 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Mountain View Bible Fellowship in care of Allnutt Funeral Service, 1302 Graves Ave, Estes Park, CO 80517.
