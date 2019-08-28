Thomas Andrew Sheehy, 89, long-time Estes Park resident, died at home on August 24, 2019. Cremation has taken place.
Grandpa Tom was born June 24, 1930 in Newton, IA to Clarence and Waunita Sheehy. He graduated from South High in Denver, enlisted in the Air Force, discharged in 1952 and then received his Bachelor’s Degree in business from the University of Colorado in Boulder. There, he met his wife of 38 years, Lyn Sheehy. Lyn passed away in May of 1995.
Tom spent most of his professional career in the finance office at CU Boulder. The Sheehys moved to Estes Park in 1979. He was a charter member of Rocky Mountain Church, Safeway greeter and distributor of donuts.
He had three children, son Matthew and his wife Vicky of Aurora, CO, son Pat and his wife Debbie of Eagle, CO, and daughter Kathy and her husband Chris Moody of Estes Park, CO. He is also survived by his grandchildren, Alaina Sheehy of Orlando, FL, Justine Niesman and husband Tyler, of Edwards, CO, Tiffany Lyn Johns and husband Darin, of Colorado Springs, CO, Leesha Tohlen and husband William of Grapevine, TX and Christopher Moody of Dallas, TX.
A Memorial Celebration will be held Sunday, September 1, at 4:00 p.m. at Rocky Mountain Church, 451 Promontory Drive, Estes Park CO.
The family requests memorial contributions be made to Rocky Mountain Church-memo: India, to support Estes Park Partnership Transforming an Indian Community. Find out more at www.rockymountainchurch.com/missions
