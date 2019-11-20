Estes Park resident Cathi Steinfath passed into Heaven on Wednesday, November 13, 2019 at 6:05 in the evening in her home with her family by her side, Cathi was 72 years old.
Catherine Mary Hausner was born May 29, 1947 in Libertyville, Illinois, her parents were Joseph and Frances (Jeffery) Hausner. Cathi met Howie in 1962 and they were High school sweethearts. Cathi graduated from Mundelein High School in Mundelein, Illinois. On October 1, 1966 Cathi and Howard Steinfath got married in Diamond Lake, Illinois and started their wonderful life together.
In 1969 Cathi and Howie and three sons moved to Broomfield, Colorado where Cathi’s every dream was to live in Colorado. Then in 1973 Cathi and family moved to Loveland, Colorado until 1985 when she and family moved to Florida for 20 years. Then in 2005 Cathi and Howie moved back to Estes Park where Cathi had wanted to be, living in the mountains, and where they found Rocky Mountain Church, attended weekly and then became Members. Cathy also enjoyed camping, boating hiking and enjoying the beauty of the area’s mountains, wildlife and flowers.
Cathi is survived by her husband Howard of Estes Park and three sons; Lonnie (Tammy) Steinfath of Conneaut Lake, PA, Casey (Julie) Steinfath of North Port, FL and Corey (Susan) Steinfath of North Port, FL. She was also blessed with grandchildren Daniel, Leia, Megan, Emily, Zachary, Nicholas, Jacob and A.J. and 11 great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents and her mother and father-in-law Howard and Ruth (Bohman) Steinfath.
Cathi’s life will be celebrated on Saturday, November 23, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at Rocky Mountain Church 451 Promontory Drive in Estes Park. Memorial gifts may be made to Rocky Mountain Church in care of Allnutt Funeral Service 1302 Graves Ave. Estes Park, CO 80517.
