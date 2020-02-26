Charles Manspeaker of Estes Park died January 27, 2020 at his home. He was 70 years old.
Charles Benton Manspeaker was born March 1, 1949 in Kansas. His parents were Frank and Julia (Ashber) Manspeaker. After high school, he attended airplane mechanic school in Arizona, achieving a 4.0 grade point average and making the Dean’s List. While in Arizona, he met and married Sherry Hodges on November 24, 2008.
Charles was a veteran, having served his country in Vietnam and Desert Storm. Charles went on to become an inspector of aviation, which is the highest status of an aircraft mechanic, signing off on the safety of an aircraft.
Sherry died in 2018. Charles is survived by his daughters Samantha Gramberg and Rachel Manspeaker. He was also preceded in death by his parents. See www.allnuttestespark.com to send a message to the family.
