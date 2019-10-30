Curtis Robert Risch

May 29th, 1952-October 16th, 2019
The family of Curtis R. Risch would like to inform you of his sudden and unexpected passing from severe heart disease at his apartment in Boulder, Colorado.
He is survived by his father, Robert Risch, currently living at Life Care Center in Longmont; his sister, Nancy Strohm of Tacoma, WA; and his aunt and uncle, Loren & Lynette Johnson of Estes Park. Many others loved and knew him as an uncle, nephew, cousin, coworker, and church family.
Persevering through the obstacles of his autism, he was a graduate of Mile High High School in Denver and he celebrated 32 years of steady employment at Wells Fargo Bank on Pearl St. in Boulder. For 30 of those years he faithfully operated the coin-sorting machine in the bank vault and knew the machine so well he could troubleshoot for himself when problems arose.
His loved ones will also remember him by his affinity for following sports, particularly the Colorado Rockies, his enjoyment of hiking and playing games, and his brilliance for numbers. For 41 years it was his custom to spend the weekend in Estes Park with his family and attend church there. For most of those years he was a regular Friday-evening-Sunday-noon customer at Poppy’s Pizza and Grill. A celebration to honor Curt's life and home-going will be held at Estes Park Baptist Church on November 1st, 2019 at 1:00 p.m.
For further information and to leave the family a message visit
