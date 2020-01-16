John Joseph Nolan, 72, of Glen Haven, passed away peacefully on Friday, January 10, 2020 in Loveland, Colorado. He was born on May 31, 1947 to Thomas and Theresa Nolan in Corona, New York. John graduated from St. Leonard’s High School in 1965. He went on to college and then joined the U.S. Army Medical Service Corps. On October 18, 1969 he married Mary Adelaide Dexter in Queens, New York.
John made his career the military. He served in the Army for 24 years, with international tours in Germany and Honduras and several state side assignments. After serving in the military, he worked 10 years in civil service at the Defense Finance and Accounting Service Denver. Once retired, John served as a board member on the Estes Valley Land Trust and joined the Estes Park Police Department Auxiliary where he continued to serve his country and his community. During the holidays John dressed up as the Blue Santa and was able to bring joy to children, seniors and anyone who came in contact with him. Of all the wonderful ways John spent his time he most enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren and his family.
John is survived by his wife Mary of Glen Haven, CO, his son Shaun Nolan and his wife Bobbie of Parker, CO; his daughter Lori Argo and her husband Paul of Aurora, CO; three grandchildren Brittney Argo, Cody Nolan, and Matthew Argo; his two brothers Thomas Nolan and his wife Arlene of Waldwick, NJ and Kevin Nolan and his wife Kathy of Locust Valley, NY; his sister Maribeth Nolan of Manassas, VA and many nieces, nephews, and extended family. John was a loving husband, father, grandfather, brother and friend to all and will be sorely missed.
Mass of Christian Burial was celebrated Wednesday at 9:30 a.m. at Our Lady of the Mountains Catholic Church. Burial took place at Fort Logan national Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Lustgarten Foundation for Pancreatic Cancer research or to the Glen Haven Area Volunteer Fire Department (GHAVFD) in care of Allnutt Funeral Service 1302 Graves Avenue Estes Park, CO 80517.
